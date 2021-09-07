Making Another Case for Method Man Playing Lucas Bishop

With all respect to Omar Sy, the actor who was picked to play Bishop in X-Men: Days of Future Past, he didn’t get nearly enough of a chance to show how the character Bishop could be pivotal in the X-Men ranks since the movie didn’t slow up enough to give the character enough of a chance to be fleshed out in a significant way. But now that Method Man is putting his name in the ring for consideration it might be time to stand up and pay attention since this could be a good idea. Anyone that’s read the comics knows that Bishop is a hardened individual that has been around the block a few times in his own dystopian future, which follows the Age of Apocalypse timeline, which means that mutants have been persecuted even more than they are in the modern era. Bishop isn’t exactly a unique mutant when it comes to his abilities, but thanks to this overall attitude and demeanor he’s someone that’s not easy to forget. In a way he’s kind of like Cable, seeing how he’s from a really messed-up future, and he’s a very gruff character. But the two are still very different when one looks at their abilities.