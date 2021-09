Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced promising sales forecasts for the POCCO brand electric vehicles (“EV”) manufactured by Henan Yujie Times Automobile Co., Ltd. (“Yujie”), which Kaixin has signed a binding term sheet to acquire. According to Yujie, it has launched two EV models under the POCCO brand, MeiMei and DuoDuo. Since its debut in March 2021, the MeiMei model has sold more than 6,000 units. The DuoDuo model was launched in August this year. The combined sales volume of the two models is expected to reach 15,000 units and 50,000 units in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

