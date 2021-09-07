CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infinity Pharma (INFI) Appoints Robert Ilaria as Chief Medical Officer; Brian Schwartz to its Board

 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which is designed to address a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, today announced the appointment of Robert Ilaria, Jr., M.D. as Chief Medical Officer. In addition, Brian Schwartz, M.D., will be transitioning from his role as Consulting Chief Physician to the Infinity Board of Directors.

