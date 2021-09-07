Infinity Pharma (INFI) Appoints Robert Ilaria as Chief Medical Officer; Brian Schwartz to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) and Smiths Group plc today announced that ICU Medical has committed1 to acquire the Smiths Medical division in a transaction that is superior to the existing proposed sale of Smiths Medical to Trulli Bidco Limited. The Smiths Medical business includes syringe and ambulatory infusion devices, vascular access, and vital care products. When combined with ICU Medical’s existing businesses, the combined companies will be a leading infusion therapy company with estimated pro forma combined revenues of approximately $2.5 billion.

ECONOMY ・ 9 HOURS AGO