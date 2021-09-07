Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Michael J. Willner to Its Board of Directors
Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael J. Willner, Esq. to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.
