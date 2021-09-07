Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Michael J. Willner to Its Board of Directors

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced the appointment of Marcy Reed to the Company’s Board of Directors. A seasoned financial executive, Ms. Reed worked for more than 30 years for National Grid and its predecessor companies before retiring in early 2021. For the past decade, she served as President of National Grid Massachusetts and Executive Vice President U.S. Energy Policy and Social Impact. The appointment of Ms. Reed expands the Company’s Board from nine to ten members.

