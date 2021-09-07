CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Michael J. Willner to Its Board of Directors

 9 days ago

Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael J. Willner, Esq. to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

crawfordcountynow.com

USAging announces appointment of Duana Patton to Board of Directors

ONTARIO—At the most recent USAging Annual Conference and Tradeshow, held virtually July 19-23, the membership association announced the appointment of Duana Patton, CEO of the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. to the USAging Board of Directors. Duana will represent Region V and serve as a member of the Public Policy Committee of the Board.
ONTARIO, OH
StreetInsider.com

Cardiol Therapeutics to Participate in the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, announced today that it will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 28, at 8:40 am EDT.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Prenetics to Become Publicly Traded on Nasdaq via Merger with Adrian Cheng's Artisan Acquisition Corp. (ARTA) (ARTAU)

Prenetics Group Limited ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, and Artisan Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Appoints Diane Randolph to its Board

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the "Company"), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, today announced the appointment of Diane Randolph to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Following the appointment of Ms. Randolph, the Board will be composed of seven directors, and five are independent.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) announces appointment of John H. Johnson as non-executive chairman of its Board of Directors

Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that John H. Johnson has been appointed as non-executive chairman of its Board of Directors, effective September 15, 2021. Dr. Martin Murphy, who previously served as chairman, will continue to serve as a non-executive Board member.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

NEXGEL Announces Appointment of Miranda Toledano to Board of Directors

LANGHORNE, PA — NEXGEL, Inc. announced that the Company recently appointed Miranda Toledano to its Board of Directors. Ms. Toledano brings over 20 years of biotech, principal investment and capital markets experience to NEXGEL. Since its founding in 2018, Ms. Toledano served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Board member at TRIGR Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biotech company, recently acquired by Compass Therapeutics.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Clean Vision Appoints Veteran Global Environment and Green Energy Expert Michael K. Dorsey, Ph.D. to Its Board of Directors; Dorsey Brings 30 Years' Senior-Level Eco-Policy Experience

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that it has appointed Michael K. Dorsey, Ph.D., M.A., M.F.S, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Dorsey is a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Appoints Ruth Williams-Brinkley to its Board

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced the appointment of Ruth Williams-Brinkley to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Williams-Brinkley brings to Travere more than 35 years of executive leadership in care delivery and health plan operations.
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

Lyra Therapeutics appoints new CFO

Cavalier succeeds the company’s current CFO, Don Elsey, who is retiring while he remains expected to serve in an advisory role to assist with the transition. Get the full story at our sister site, Drug Delivery Business News. Elizabeth Holmes trial opens, accused of ‘lying and cheating’
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB: CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Andrea Whyte to the Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective as of September 9, 2021, and the filing of its Annual Documents (as defined below).
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) Appoints Naveen Bhatia to its Board

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced its appointment of Naveen Bhatia to its board of directors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Everseen Appoints Steve Luczo to Board of Directors

Everseen, the leader in Visual AI, announced today that Stephen “Steve” Luczo, Managing Partner of Crosspoint Capital Partners, will join the company’s Board of Directors. Everseen, backed by Crosspoint Capital Partners, is a visual artificial intelligence pioneer whose computer vision platform optimizes critical business processes in the retail sector by providing end-to-end visibility across all areas of a store.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Clean Harbors (CLH) Appoints Marcy Reed to its Board

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced the appointment of Marcy Reed to the Company's Board of Directors. A seasoned financial executive, Ms. Reed worked for more than 30 years for National Grid and its predecessor companies before retiring in early 2021. For the past decade, she served as President of National Grid Massachusetts and Executive Vice President U.S. Energy Policy and Social Impact. The appointment of Ms. Reed expands the Company's Board from nine to ten members.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Appoints Deborah Dunsire to its Board

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced the appointment of Deborah Dunsire, M.D., to the Company's Board of Directors. Dr. Dunsire is a highly respected industry veteran with more than 30 years of clinical, commercial, and international management experience within the life sciences industry.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Salem Times Register

Friendship appoints NL Bishop to Board of Directors

Submitted by Stephanie Landes, Director of Marketing. Friendship recently announced the appointment of Nathaniel L. (NL) Bishop to its Board of Directors. “We are extremely pleased to welcome NL to our Board,” said President and CEO Joe Hoff. “His knowledge and experience in healthcare, coupled with the genuine respect and concern he has for the Roanoke Valley, makes him a very valuable addition to our organization.”
BISHOP, VA
MyChesCo

Chemours Appoints Sandra Phillips Rogers to Board of Directors

WILMINGTON, DE — The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) announced recently the appointment of Sandra Phillips Rogers to its board of directors. “We are very impressed with Sandra’s background and experience, especially her demonstrated leadership of both the legal and diversity efforts within a global organization,” said Mark Vergnano, chairman of the board of directors at Chemours. “We welcome her to our board and look forward to her contributions in the next chapter of Chemours.”
CHESTER, PA
StreetInsider.com

Noram Appoints Adam Falkoff, President of The Association for Rare Earth, to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(FSE:N7R)(OTCQB: NRVTF) announced today the appointment of public policy and mining industry veteran Adam Falkoff to its Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

General Cannabis Corp (CANN) Closes TREES Acquisition; Appoints CEO Tim Board to its Board

General Cannabis Corp (OTCQB: CANN) ("TREES" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of the TREES Englewood Dispensary. The Company will now be doing business as TREES, pursuant to a Colorado tradename filing. The Company expects to close the acquisition of the two previously announced dispensaries in Portland, Oregon in the near future, and the opening of the two new dispensaries in Denver and Portland.
BUSINESS

