Economy

Form 8-K TransMedics Group, Inc. For: Sep 07

 9 days ago

TransMedics Receives FDA Approval for its OCS Heart System Enabling Broader Utilization of Donor Hearts for Transplantation in the U.S. Andover, Mass. – September 7, 2021 – TransMedics Group,...

Form 424B2 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) We will pay you interest on your notes at a rate of 1.50% per annum from and including September 15, 2021 to but excluding the stated maturity date (September 15, 2027). Interest will be paid on each March 15 and September 15. The first such payment will be made on March 15, 2022.
ICU Medical (ICUI) Acquires Smith Group's Medical division for $2.35B in Cash, Stock and Debt Assumption

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) and Smiths Group plc today announced that ICU Medical has committed1 to acquire the Smiths Medical division in a transaction that is superior to the existing proposed sale of Smiths Medical to Trulli Bidco Limited. The Smiths Medical business includes syringe and ambulatory infusion devices, vascular access, and vital care products. When combined with ICU Medical's existing businesses, the combined companies will be a leading infusion therapy company with estimated pro forma combined revenues of approximately $2.5 billion.
Form 8-K Rimini Street, Inc. For: Sep 15

Rimini Street Introduces Board Members Jay Snyder and Katrinka McCallum. Company adds seasoned executives to its board who bring a combined 50+ years of technology experience including senior roles...
Form 8-K CENTURY BANCORP INC For: Sep 14

CENTURY BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND DECLARED. Medford, MA, September 14, 2021—Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNBKA) (www.centurybank.com) ("the Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors voted a regular quarterly dividend of 18.00 cents ($0.18) per share on the Company's Class A common stock, and 9.00 cents ($0.09) per share on the Company's Class B common stock. The dividends were declared payable October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2021.
Massachusetts State
Form 6-K RedHill Biopharma Ltd. For: Sep 14

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the...
Form 8-K Senseonics Holdings, For: Sep 08

SENSEONICS HOLDINGS, INC. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 20451 Seneca Meadows Parkway. Germantown. ,. MD. 20876-7005. (Address of Principal Executive...
Form 8-K BioCardia, Inc. For: Sep 10

CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial to be Featured in Two Presentations at Heart Failure Society of America Annual Meeting 2021. SAN CARLOS, Calif. September 10, 2021 – BioCardia®,...
Form 8-K 23andMe Holding Co. For: Sep 10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Disclaimer Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the future performance of 23andMe’s businesses in consumer genetics and therapeutics and the growth and potential of its proprietary research platform. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this presentation, including statements regarding 23andMe’s strategy, financial position, funding for continued operations, cash reserves, projected costs, plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," "continue," "will," “schedule,” and "would" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on 23andMe’s current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. 23andMe cannot guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on 23andMe’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of 23andMe), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 21, 2021 and in 23andMe’s Current Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 13, 2021, as well as other filings made by 23andMe with the SEC from time to time. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, 23andMe does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation also includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that 23andMe defines as net income before net interest expense (income), net other expense (income), which includes changes in the fair value of the warrants, depreciation and amortization of fixed assets, amortization of internal use software, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and expenses related to restructuring and other charges, if applicable for the period. 23andMe evaluates the performance of each segment of its business based on Adjusted EBITDA and has provided a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA within this presentation. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve 23andMe’s annual budget and to develop short and long-term operating plans. 23andMe provides Adjusted EBITDA because 23andMe believes it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry and it facilitates comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Further, 23andMe believes it is helpful in highlighting trends in its operating results because it excludes items that are not indicative of 23andMe’s core operating performance. In particular, management believes that the exclusion of the items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA provides useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of 23andMe’s business. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as 23andMe’s management and board of directors. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of 23andMe’s results as reported under GAAP. 23andMe may in the future incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. In particular, 23andMe expects to incur meaningful share-based compensation expense in the future. Other limitations of Adjusted EBITDA include (i) the lack of reflection of capital commitments to be paid in the future, and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced, which capital expenditures are not captured by Adjusted EBITDA. 23andMe’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. Other companies, including companies in the same industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA as a tool for comparison. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. When evaluating 23andMe’s performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net loss and other U.S. GAAP results. Intellectual Property All rights to the trademarks, copyrights, logos and other intellectual property listed herein belong to their respective owners 23andMe’s use thereof does not imply an affiliation with, or endorsement by the owners of such trademarks, copyrights, logos and other intellectual property. Solely for convenience, trademarks and trade names referred to in this Presentation may appear with the ® or ™ symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that such names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of 23andMe. Industry and Market Data This Presentation relies on and refers to certain information and statistics based on 23andMe’s management’s estimates, and/or obtained from third party sources which it believes to be reliable. 23andMe has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of any such third party information.
Form 6-K DR REDDYS LABORATORIES For: Sep 09

Form 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16 (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F x Form 40-F...
Form 4 CORETEC GROUP INC. For: Sep 03 Filed by: CALTON SIMON

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Form 8-K ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC For: Sep 09

We are delighted to present this letter agreement ("Agreement"), setting out the terms of your continued employment with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") as Executive Vice President, Sales, Market Access and Operations. If these terms are acceptable, please sign and date the copy of this letter provided herewith and return it to me at your first convenience. If you accept the terms offered herein, this Agreement shall be deemed to be effective as of September 1, 2020 (the "Effective Date").
Form 8-K FIRST CAPITAL INC For: Sep 09

First Capital, Inc. Symbol: FCAP Fall 2021 Investor M eetings
Form 8-K TALOS ENERGY INC. For: Sep 07

TALOS ENERGY PROVIDES COMPREHENSIVE UPDATE REGARDING BAY MARCHAND RESPONSE IN THE GULF OF MEXICO. Houston, Texas, September 7, 2021 – Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO)...
Form 8-K INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS For: Sep 01

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 000-31141. 33-0655706. (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File...
Form 8-K HURCO COMPANIES INC For: Sep 03

HURCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2021. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – September 3, 2021 -- Hurco Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HURC) today reported results for the third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021. Hurco recorded net income of $1,568,000, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to net income of $2,162,000 or $0.32 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in fiscal 2020. For the nine months of fiscal 2021, Hurco reported net income of $4,668,000, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2,658,000, or $(0.39) per diluted share, for the corresponding period in fiscal 2020.
Form 8-K FLUOR CORP For: Sep 15

FLUOR ANNOUNCES EARLY RESULTS AND INCREASE IN TOTAL MAXIMUM AMOUNT FOR CASH TENDER OFFER. ·Fluor increases maximum purchase price for cash tender offer from $400 million to $500 million. ·Since June 30,...
Form 4 Red Violet, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: Greater Miami Jewish Federation, Inc.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Form 4 Autodesk, Inc. For: Sep 08 Filed by: Clifford Deborah

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Form 8-K Pactiv Evergreen Inc. For: Sep 10

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Delaware. 001-39528. 98-1538656. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer. Identification...
Form 3 Renovacor, Inc. For: Sep 02 Filed by: DICICCO WENDY F

1. All shares of common stock are represented by unvested restricted stock units granted pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of March 22, 2021, by and among the Issuer (f/k/a Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp.), Renovacor Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a Renovacor, Inc.) and CHAQ 2 Merger Sub, Inc. (the "Merger Agreement") as Earnout RSU Awards (as defined in the Merger Agreement). The Earnout RSU Awards will vest and become exercisable as follows: (i) 1,299 shares shall vest in full if, at any time before December 31, 2023, the VWAP (as defined in the Merger Agreement) of the Issuer's common stock over any twenty (20) trading days (which may or may not be consecutive) within any thirty (30) consecutive trading day period is greater than or equal to $17.50 per share (the "First Milestone");
