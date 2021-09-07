CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI/ML Innovations' Health Gauge Partners with AI-on-Call to Deploy an Acute Illness Early Diagnosis Solution

 9 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB: AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its majority-owned subsidiary, Health Gauge ("HG"), has entered a strategic partnership with AI-on-Call to deliver a digital remote patient monitoring solution for the early prediction, diagnosis, and prevention of sepsis and acute illness in seniors (whether in Assisted Living, Nursing Homes, Hospital, or Home settings).

StreetInsider.com

AI/ML’s Health Gauge Collaborates with Trinity Western University (“TWU”) to Validate the Use of the HG Solution for Performance Athletics Programs

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE: AIML)(OTCQB: AIML)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its majority-owned subsidiary, Health Gauge ("HG"), has undertaken a 12-month Pilot Project and collaboration with Trinity Western University ("TWU"). This collaboration will be spearheaded by Dr Anita Cote, a cardiovascular physiologist who holds a Canada Research Chair in Cardiovascular Adaptation to Exercise at TWU.
Medagadget.com

Healthcare Informatics Market: AI-enabled Platforms to Contribute to Innovative Solutions in Cancer Care

According to the report, the global healthcare informatics market was valued at US$ 31 Bn in 2020 and projected to expand at a CAGR of ~12% from 2021 to 2031. Increase in technological advancements and rise in demand for lab automation are the major factors anticipated to propel the global healthcare informatics market during the forecast period. North America held a major share of the global healthcare informatics market in 2020 due to high awareness about pharmaceutical information systems and hospital information systems in the region.
Santa Barbara Independent

WELL Health Launches ChatAssist AI: Enabling Conversational AI Between Patients and Healthcare Providers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 29, 2021 — Well Health Inc., a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and 2021 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach, today launches ChatAssist AI to enable better communications between healthcare providers and their patients. ChatAssist AI builds on the existing, top-rated WELL™ Health platform and uses a sophisticated Natural Language Understanding (NLU) engine.
VentureBeat

Concerns linger over AI in health care

Of all the fields AI is expected to permeate over the coming decade, perhaps none is more consequential than health care. From early diagnostics to robot-assisted surgery, AI is expected to enhance our health in a wide variety of ways. But it also has the potential to do great harm....
orthospinenews.com

IncludeHealth Launches “MSK Operating System” in Collaboration with Google, and ProMedica Health System

CINCINNATI – September 14th, 2021 /OrthoSpineNews/— IncludeHealth, a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) health company, today launched its proprietary Musculoskeletal Operating System (MSK-OS™) in collaboration with Google and ProMedica Health System. The MSK-OS™ is a hardware-free, device-agnostic platform combining the most accessible, measurable post estimation technology available with proprietary clinical intelligence and tools to transform virtual MSK care delivery. The new MSK-OS™ platform will power the next generation of integrated virtual care for MSK patients, allowing providers to offer convenient, trusted and affordable virtual physical therapy to patients through any device. As costs for musculoskeletal health conditions continue to rise and consumer demand for virtual care accelerates, the ability to offer seamless access to virtual MSK care for both patients and providers is more important than ever.
SciDev.Net

Experts, electricity ‘not needed’ for health innovations

WHO compendium of innovations aims to help low-resource settings respond to COVID-19 Collection of tools doesn’t require specialists or electricity, says WHO. Easy-to-use equipment including portable respiratory monitoring systems and ventilators with extended battery life are among a collection of new health innovations identified by the World Health Organization (WHO) to help manage COVID-19 in low-resource settings.
ehrintelligence.com

Should EHR Vendors Share Health IT Patient Safety Responsibility?

- While a new CMS policy aims to improve patient safety through hospital self-assessment of EHR systems, EHR vendors should also be responsible for assessing their products to ensure they meet federal health IT standards, according to a new Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) op-ed. In August, CMS...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
HIT Consultant

Eleos Health Raises $6M to Expand VoiceAI-Powered Behavioral Health

– Eleos Health, a digital health startup transforming behavioral healthcare with voice-based AI insights, today announced the close of $6M in seed funding to develop and launch their new category of automated health tech solutions that accelerate clinicians’ decision making led by aMoon Fund with participation from lool ventures, who led the company’s pre-seed round, and Gandyr Group, alongside Arkin Holdings, Geingels and former c-suite and executives from Google, MIT Media Lab, and Pegasystems. The ninth Secretary of the US Department of Veterans Affairs, Dr. David Shulkin has joined the company’s board.
Powell Tribune

Powell Valley Healthcare switches vendors for electronic health records

Powell Valley Healthcare is making a major software transition for its electronic health record (EHR) system, which handles clinical documentation and billing. PVHC previously used software from NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, but is now switching to Cerner Corporation. Jamie Buck, PHVC’s director of health information management, said the lifecycle of...
beckershospitalreview.com

Edward-Elmhurst uses AI/ML to deliver seamless, personal payment plans for healthcare

As patients demand more consumer-friendly payment experiences, hospitals must find ways to deliver cost-effective, easy-to-use, self-service, customized options. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies can help facilitate this effort, using data to drive communication, payment schedules and collections. During an August webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and...
MySanAntonio

Leon Medical Centers Partners with Health Tech Company Rimidi, Reducing A1Cs in High-Risk Cohort of Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

84% of patients being remotely monitored by Leon clinicians using Rimidi’s platform have improved their A1C to below 9%. Leon Medical Centers, a leading healthcare services provider serving Medicare patients in South Florida, today announced clinical improvements in a cohort of high-risk patients with Type 2 Diabetes due to the remote patient monitoring and clinical decision support capabilities of Rimidi, a leading clinical management platform designed to optimize clinical workflows, enhance patient experiences and achieve quality objectives.
StreetInsider.com

AirPhysio For Asthma Relief – US Positive Respiratory Pressure Device Updated

As the costs of medication continue to spiral across the US and Canada, a respiratory technology company announces updates to its innovative air pressure device for asthma sufferers. Tweed Heads, Australia - September 16, 2021
Nature.com

How patient data underpin COVID-19 research

Tracking the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, developing treatments and testing vaccines have relied on access to the health data of millions of people. This massive trove could be used to understand other diseases, but not everyone is convinced. At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, scientists and clinicians faced...
MedicalXpress

Substantial health decline among older people supports need for early intervention

Up to three quarters of older individuals in Latin America, India and China experienced significant decline in physical, cognitive, or psychological health over a three- to five-year period, according to a study published September 14th in PLOS Medicine by Martin Prince and A. Matthew Prina of King's College London, and colleagues. As noted by the authors, the findings support the World Health Organization's strategy to promote healthy aging by targeting a broad group of individuals who show signs of early decline and are therefore at increased risk of adverse outcomes.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
