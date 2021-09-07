AI/ML Innovations' Health Gauge Partners with AI-on-Call to Deploy an Acute Illness Early Diagnosis Solution
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB: AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its majority-owned subsidiary, Health Gauge ("HG"), has entered a strategic partnership with AI-on-Call to deliver a digital remote patient monitoring solution for the early prediction, diagnosis, and prevention of sepsis and acute illness in seniors (whether in Assisted Living, Nursing Homes, Hospital, or Home settings).
