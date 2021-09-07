CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Celcuity Inc (CELC) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft initiates coverage on Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) with a Buy rating and a price target of $48.00. The analyst comments "PFE out-licensed gedatolisib ("gedato") to CELC (announced Apr'21), and we see oppty for improving on SOC to capture ~$1.4B peak sales in mBC. CELC plans to start a ph.II/III 1H22, and we est readout in ’24 & launch YE25/1H26. W/ encouraging interim data, gedato is CELC's most appealing value driver. Co has a CDx platform (interim data YE21/1H22) too, which could be used to optimize other pharma drugs; however, we view gedato's in-license as a one-off oppty."

