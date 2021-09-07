North Little Rock police investigating double shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities were investigating Tuesday after two people were shot, one fatally, in North Little Rock.

Officers found the two people with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex just before 9 p.m. Monday, police said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t life-threatening, police said.

Investigators determined that the shooting did not happen at the apartment complex, but they don’t yet know where it occurred, police said.

A homicide investigation is underway.