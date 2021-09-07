CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Little Rock, AR

North Little Rock police investigating double shooting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities were investigating Tuesday after two people were shot, one fatally, in North Little Rock.

Officers found the two people with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex just before 9 p.m. Monday, police said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t life-threatening, police said.

Investigators determined that the shooting did not happen at the apartment complex, but they don’t yet know where it occurred, police said.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Man fatally shot in Maine, suspect arrested in NH

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — The owner of an apartment house was shot dead in Maine and a suspect was arrested hours later in New Hampshire, police said. Randal J. Hennessy, 30, of Biddeford, was arrested without incident Tuesday in Durham, New Hampshire, by the U.S. Marshal’s Maine Violent Offender Task Force, officials said. He’s being detained as a fugitive from justice at the Strafford County Jail. It was unclear if he had an attorney.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

1 dead, 1 injured in crash between motorcycle and minivan

NEW HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — One person is dead and another injured after a crash between a motorcycle and a minivan in New Haven, Vermont State Police said. Motorcyclist Stephen Tucker, 69, of Vergennes, was traveling on Route 7 on Tuesday afternoon when the van pulled out at an intersection, police said. Tucker’s motorcycle hit the van. He died in the crash.
NEW HAVEN, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
North Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
North Little Rock, AR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

570K+
Followers
313K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy