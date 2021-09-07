CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Move: 7 September 2021

By Staff Reports
Nashville Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe has announced the appointment of Brooxie Carlton as assistant commissioner of community and rural development. Most recently, Carlton (pictured) served as deputy assistant commissioner of rural development and has been with ECD for more than 13 years. She succeeds Sammie...

bizjournals

People on the Move

John Smith joined Patriot Bank in July as President, CEO, and member of the Board of Directors. John brings 35+ years of experience with a rich history of lending and community development. During his career, he has been responsible for banking functions associated with operations, compliance, and lending. He graduated from the Univ. of Memphis and holds multiple banking certifications including those from the ABA National Compliance School at the Univ. of Oklahoma, the TBA Southeastern School of Sales Leadership and the TBA Southeastern School of Commercial Lending at Vanderbilt Univ., and the Louisiana State Univ. Graduate School of Banking of the South. John has served on various community boards affiliated with commerce and economic development in Oakland and Fayette County. Chairman Charles Ennis said, "We're confident that John's experience and perspective will further the success of Patriot as a leading community bank in West TN." John and his wife, Pam, reside in Mason, TN.
BUSINESS
Nashville Post

Convention & Visitors board names chairman

Veteran banking industry executive Kevin Lavender has been named Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. board chairman. Lavender, who is head of commercial banking at the local office of Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bank, will serve on the NCVC Executive Committee for fiscal year 2022 along with Maneet Chauhan, executive chef and partner at Morph Hospitality, as chair elect; Dr. Bob Fisher, former president at Belmont University, as immediate past chair; Marcus Whitney, CEO and co-founder of Health:Further, as finance and audit committee chair; and Ellen Pryor, Frist Art Museum director of communications, as sales and marketing committee chair.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Post

Of Note: AllianceBernstein gifts O’Bryan Center $100K

Nashville-based nonprofit Martha O’Bryan Center has announced it has received a $100,000 gift from global research and investment firm AllianceBernstein. According to a release, the donation will benefit the center’s Postsecondary Success program. This is Nashville-based AllianceBernstein’s third similar investment in the nonprofit. In 2019, the firm helped the center...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Post

South Korean logistics company plans Clarksville expansion

Officials with South Korean logistics company Shinhung Global USA Inc. announced Wednesday they will invest $10 million to expand operations with a new distribution facility in Clarksville. According to a release, the project will yield 83 jobs in the Montgomery County city. The company is located at 191 Stone Container...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Cameron Sexton
Nashville Post

COVID-19 update: State surpasses 14,000 deaths

The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,154,966 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 3,912 cases on Monday from 18,660 new test results — a 17.7 percent positivity rate. Of the total number of cases, 14,010 people have died — with 33 deaths reported in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Post

Amazon to add 6,600 jobs in Tennessee

Less than two weeks after launching its aircraft cargo service at Nashville International Airport, Amazon has announced it will add 6,600 full- and part-time logistics jobs in Tennessee. A release notes that the fulfillment and transportation positions will be available across the state. Hiring is currently underway. According to the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Post

Metro Schools leader makes executive appointments

Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Adrienne Battle has made several changes to her leadership team, initiated in part by the departure of human resources chief Chris Barnes. Battle announced that Barnes has taken a position as an assistant superintendent in North Carolina. Barnes has managed the school system’s HR since...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Post

Notes: Work set for Dickerson Road apartment project

Franklin-based Bristol Development Group has landed a major permit related to it's the Link residential project in East Nashville’s Cleveland Park. The permit is valued at almost $8.3 million and will allow for construction of the shell of a building to offer 95 apartment units. With a future main address...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Post

YWCA fills newly created chief of staff role

YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee has hired Kate Davis in the newly created role of chief of staff. In addition, the local nonprofit has added Joenell Hardyway as director of residential and crisis services and Tara Morgan as director of supportive and family services, according to a release. Davis, who...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Post

Construction consultancy names president

Mt. Juliet-based construction consultancy Connico Inc. announced Thursday Rose Gowder has been named president. Gowder, the daughter of the company’s late founder, Connie Gowder, will oversee day-to-day operations and management, including planning, accounting, financing, legalities, licensing and quality control. She will also help maintain client relationships and ensure project success.
CONSTRUCTION
Nashville Post

Kepro appoints CFO

Nashville-based government-sponsored insurance contractor Kepro has appointed Benjamin Adams to be chief financial officer. A former director of health care investing at big-name firms, including Barclays Capital and Bear Stearns, Adams brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, where he will oversee the company’s financial strategy and future mergers and acquisitions.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Post

Local convenience retailer acquires Alabama peer

Nashville-based convenience retailers Tri Star Energy has acquired Abbeville, Alabama-based Herndon Oil Corp. and its convenience retail brand Southern Traders. The purchase price and terms were not disclosed in a release. The acquisition includes 13 Southern Traders convenience stores and the Shell-branded fuel distribution business of Herndon Oil Co. Corner...
ALABAMA STATE
News Break
Politics
Nashville Post

Cooper asks lawmakers not to split Nashville in redistricting

As state lawmakers begin the public redistricting process ahead of 2022 elections, U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville) brought his request that map drawers keep Nashville’s congressional district intact to the state Capitol. Cooper asked the mostly Republican members of a new state House select redistricting committee to keep Tennessee 5th...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Post

Home sales drop from July, but up compared to ‘20

Figures lie and liars figure. Based on the month-over-month change in Davidson County housing statistics, a real estate columnist could write a cliche such as “like the weather, the Nashville real estate market is cooling off some'' without being inaccurate. From July to August, average days on market more than doubled, median home price fell by more than $56,000 and total transaction volume dropped in Davidson County.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Post

Notes: Downtown tower updates to begin

Work is slated to begin on a significant update to downtown office building 211 Commerce. A permit valued at $9.5 million has been issued to allow for the start of the effort, which will include the 11-story Class A tower’s red brick exterior being painted white. Opened in 2000 and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Post

BNA set for Peg Leg Porker sister business

A sister business of local BBQ restaurant Peg Leg Porker is planned for Nashville International Airport, with a December opening eyed. To be called Pig Star by Peg Leg Porker, the future eatery will be located in BNA’s Concourse B, according to a permit. It will take the space last home to Tennessee Tavern.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Post

Notes: TailGate Brewery location set for BNA

TailGate Brewery will have a presence at Nashville International Airport. According to a Metro Codes Department permit, Pinnacle Construction Partners will handle the build-out of the space. The permit is valued at $473,000. TailGate’s main facility is located in West Davidson County, with the brewing company also operating in Midtown...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Post

Martin’s latest to join Nissan Stadium lineup

Local chain Martin’s Bar-B-Que is the latest Nashville favorite to open up shop at Nissan Stadium. The new Martin’s outpost is located near Gate 2 in the facility's north end zone. It will be open during Tennessee Titans and Nashville SC games, as well as concerts and other events. Martin’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Post

License plate reader company targets neighborhoods, avoids governments

As Metro Council defers once again on proliferating automated license plate readers under police administration, community security firm Flock Safety aims to install units one neighborhood at a time regardless of Metro approval. In Nashville, the debate on whether or not to use ALPRs — a subject often linked to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Post

Atlanta developer pays $12.5M for East Bank site

Atlanta-based development company Rangewater has paid $12.5 million for East Bank property near Barrique Brewing — almost twice the figure for which it sold more than three years prior. The Davidson County Register of Deeds has yet to record the transaction involving the four-parcel 3.77-acre industrial site, which offers an...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN

