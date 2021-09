Binghamton University showcased more than 50 study abroad programs in person last week at the Education Abroad Fair in Old Champlain Hall. The semiannual fair, hosted by the Office of International Education and Global Initiatives (IEGI), was held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, with almost 300 students attending across all three days. The event featured representatives from BU’s study abroad programs, as well as academic advisers and representatives of the global studies minor. Education abroad advisors were also present to discuss topics such as financial aid options and exchange programs.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO