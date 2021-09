Motor show attendees can strap on a wearable headset and use their thoughts to accomplish a number of tasks like finding a parking spot, according to Mercedes-Benz. Telekinetic powers are a sci-fi staple allowing people to use their minds to control the physical world around them. Brain-computer interfaces provide similar seemingly wizard powers, albeit typically with some elaborate headwear or the occasional brain implant. Helmets and hardware aside, this tech could transform the traditional tasks of our flesh and bone bodies into mere mental work, and a motor show in Germany is demonstrating just that. On Monday, Mercedes-Benz published a release outlining a series of BCI capabilities the company is working on with its concept car known as VISION AVTR. So, how does it work?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO