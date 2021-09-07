The Optimal Regimen To Fight COVID Will Be A 3rd Shot For A Boost, Fauci Says
Several states are dealing with their highest COVID-19 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. Compared to last year at this time, new daily infections are up 316%. That's according to Johns Hopkins University. So what does all this mean in the fight against COVID, and what is next for potential booster shots? We're going to put those questions to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who joins us now. He's the country's top infectious disease doctor and President Biden's chief medical adviser. Dr. Fauci, welcome back to the program.www.kazu.org
Comments / 0