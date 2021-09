Linus Torvalds has loosed the first release candidate for version 5.15 of the Linux kernel, with but isn't sure if it's a big 'un or nothing to get excited about. "So 5.15 isn't shaping up to be a particularly large release, at least in number of commits. At only just over 10k non-merge commits, this is in fact the smallest rc1 we have had in the 5.x series," he wrote in his weekly missive on the state of kernel development. But he also wondered if measuring kernels by commits is valid and suggested measuring new kernel versions by the number of lines changed.

