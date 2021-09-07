Germany ZEW dropped sharply to 26.5, global chip shortage caused significant reduction in profit expectations

The latest set of economic data reveals that China’s slowdown worsened. The most disappointing reading comes from retail sales growth which moderated to +2.5% y/y in August, compared with consensus of +7.1% and July’s +8.5%. The slowest growth in 12 months can be attributed to delta variant outbreak and the aftermath of July’s huge flood. Both prohibited the flow of people, affecting travel and consumption. Note in particular the catering sector, of which revenue sank -4.5% y/y last month, following a +14.3% growth in July.

