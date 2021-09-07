CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Germany ZEW dropped sharply to 26.5, global chip shortage caused significant reduction in profit expectations

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany ZEW Economic Sentiment dropped sharply from 40.4 to 26.5 in September, well below expectation of 30.2. It’s also the fourth consecutive decline. Germany Current Situation index improved form 29.3 to 31.9, below expectation of 33.1. Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment also tumbled from 42.7 to 31.3, below expectation of 35.3. Eurozone Current Situation index rose 7.9 pts to 22.5.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Material#Germany Current Situation#Zew
