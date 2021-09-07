CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

ALEXIS BERGGREN SETTING THE STAGE FOR SUCCESS

By admin
city-countyobserver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSetting the stage for success is something Alexis Berggren has practiced throughout her career in the live events industry. Long before she arrived in Evansville, Berggren was managing high-profile events and venue operations for convention centers, arenas and theatres across the country. Now, as she wraps her fourth year as general manager of Old National Events Plaza, she’s tapping into years of experience to help position the venue’s team for post-pandemic success.

city-countyobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Nicholas deluges U.S. Gulf Coast with heavy rain, flooding

TEXAS CITY, Texas, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Nicholas moved slowly through the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, drenching Texas and Louisiana with torrential rain, flooding streets and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power. The damage from Nicholas comes just two weeks after Hurricane Ida. than...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Arizona State
Evansville, IN
Entertainment
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Reuters

California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 15 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday handily beat back a Republican campaign to oust him from office, sending a decisive message that voters in the deeply Democratic state supported his policies for tackling COVID-19, immigration and crime. Newsom, who won his first term in...
POLITICS
CBS News

Putin forced to self-isolate as COVID hits his inner circle

Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday. The announcement came in the Kremlin's readout of Putin's phone call with the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Democrats revive filibuster fight over voting rights bill

Senate Democrats’ new push to pass voting rights legislation is reviving tensions over the legislative filibuster, the biggest roadblock to passing significant pieces of President Biden ’s agenda. Democrats rolled out a fresh voting and elections proposal on Tuesday, touting it as a unifier for their 50-member caucus. The measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Bonamassa
Reuters

Ex-U.S. intel operatives admit hacking American networks for UAE

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three former U.S. intelligence operatives who worked as cyber spies for the United Arab Emirates admitted to violating U.S. hacking laws and prohibitions on selling sensitive military technology, under a deal to avoid prosecution announced on Tuesday. The operatives - Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy