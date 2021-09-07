ALEXIS BERGGREN SETTING THE STAGE FOR SUCCESS
Setting the stage for success is something Alexis Berggren has practiced throughout her career in the live events industry. Long before she arrived in Evansville, Berggren was managing high-profile events and venue operations for convention centers, arenas and theatres across the country. Now, as she wraps her fourth year as general manager of Old National Events Plaza, she's tapping into years of experience to help position the venue's team for post-pandemic success.
