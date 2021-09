The Thief is a 5-star waterfront hotel in the heart of Norway's capital. Located on the Tjuvholmen (Thief Islet), The Thief hotel is situated in the modern waterfront area of Oslo overlooking the picturesque Oslo fjord. The opulent rooms and suites come complete with every luxury you could wish for, an array of art and design books and comfy blankets and throws to snuggle up on an evening. The Thief is one of Norway’s most popular luxury hotels, designed by the award-winning Mellbye architects and opened in January 2013. The hotel is a creative blend of art and design in a trendy area of Oslo.

10 DAYS AGO