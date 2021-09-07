CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

British mum sexually abused children and bragged about peeing in their drinks

By Ashley Jones
gentside.co.uk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA young mother has been sentenced to a six-year jail term for sexually abusing her children and urinating in their drinks. A court heard that the woman in her 20s bragged about urinating in the children’s juice cups and making them drink it. She was also found to have exchanged...

www.gentside.co.uk

The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Two teens accused of kissing and twerking on elderly dementia patient

Two Minnesota teenage girls face criminal charges for allegedly twerking on and kissing an elderly dementia patient at a hospital where they worked. Security cameras at Johnson Memorial Hospital in Dawson, Minnesota allegedly caught the teens, who are around 17 years old, abusing the vulnerable woman while she sat in a chair in a facility lounge in May for around 30 minutes, according to a report on the incident from the Minnesota Department of Health.
RELATIONSHIPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
fox13news.com

Woman raped after stopping to investigate car seat left roadside, police say

THATCHAM, United Kingdom - Police in Thames Valley are pleading for witnesses or video to aid in their investigation of a sexual assault. Authorities said a woman was raped on the side of a road around midnight on Aug. 16. Detective Inspector Alice Broad said the victim told investigators she’d been driving on the A4 when she noticed a child’s car seat left near the road.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kait 8

Police: Man accused of raping child

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces an Aug. 30 court date after Paragould police arrested him on suspicion of raping a child, according to authorities. Marielle Brownlee, 24, no address was arrested after an investigation by Paragould police. According to a probable cause affidavit, the Arkansas Department of Human...
PARAGOULD, AR
BBC

Police warning after dad called 101 to say girl stuck in coat

A dad called police for help after his daughter got stuck in her coat, prompting a warning by a senior officer. Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine urged people to "think" before they call after the West Midlands force received the report on Tuesday. Nuisance calls, she said, stopped staff from...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
tysonsreporter.com

Man accused of raping woman and holding her against her will at West Falls Church home

A man who allegedly raped a woman at a home in West Falls Church and threatened her with a machete is now facing felony charges, including rape and abduction. An Annandale woman testified in a preliminary hearing in Fairfax County General District Court on Monday (Aug. 30) that she thought she was going to die the night that she says Juan Pablo Guzman-Gonzalez, 51, sexually assaulted her.
WEST FALLS CHURCH, VA
BBC

Former soldier aged 75 jailed for child rapes in Aberdeen

A former soldier who sexually abused and raped two young girls in Aberdeen has been jailed for eight years. Venceslau Dos Santos, 75, started abusing of one girl beginning when she was seven, with the other being molested and raped when she was 12. The High Court in Edinburgh heard...
WORLD
gentside.co.uk

COVID: Over 300,000 international travellers are suspected of skipping quarantine

In the UK, incoming travellers from red and amber-listed countries are mandated to follow a rigorous quarantine and testing protocol to curb the spread of COVID. Those arriving from locations in the red list have to complete a self-isolation for 10 days in a government-run hotel, while those from amber list destinations have to do the same but at a residence of their choice.
PUBLIC HEALTH

