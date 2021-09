Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made his stance clear this offseason: he will not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Cousins has promised to be “vigilant” in following the enhanced protocols for unvaccinated players, and he even said he’d go as far as putting up plexiglass in the QB room. However, he also said he’s “at peace” with his “personal and private” decision to refuse the vaccine.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO