CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Tips on dealing with bereavement

Antelope Valley Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Heloise: I buried my beloved husband last week. This is what I have learned:. Don’t say, “Let me know if there is anything I can do.” It’s hard to ask for help when your whole world has just shattered. Instead, say, “I’m bringing thank you notes and will help you write them.” “I know you don’t feel like cooking/eating, but I’m bringing over a container of soup that you can heat up when you’re ready.” “Let me help with the laundry, mow the lawn, pull weeds or straighten the house.”

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Tips and advice for parents dealing with picky eaters

Picky eating is very common, and most kids go through phases as they grow and develop into healthy eaters. Wendy Palmer of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life shares some suggestions for parents living with children who are picky eaters.
ATLANTA, GA
Antelope Valley Press

Parents of five children die of virus weeks apart

YUCAIPA — The husband of a Southern California nurse who died of complications from COVID-19 more than two weeks ago has died after battling the disease himself, leaving behind five young children including a newborn girl. Daniel Macias of Yucaipa died on Thursday, a family member told KTLA-TV. “I don’t...
YUCAIPA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Going to therapy with a narcissist

Dear Annie: While reading the letter from the “Parent Who Does Not Want to Get Divorced,” the way she was describing her husband sounded very much like he might have narcissistic tendencies. My husband is a narcissist, and the worst thing you can do is go to marriage counseling. I...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wnyfamilymagazine.com

SPECIAL NEEDS: Tips to Help Your Teen Deal with ADHD

I got detention for forgetting my book three times in a row.”. Michael* sent the text message to his mom. She wasn’t surprised since she received similar messages previously about how Michael forgot to do his homework or misplaced it. At age eight he was diagnosed with ADHD. Now that he is thirteen, she hoped that he would be more organized. She also wonders if this is normal “teenager” behavior or is this due to his diagnosis of ADHD?
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Antelope Valley Press

Wine vs. carpet

I have gotten several letters asking how to get red wine stains out of light colored carpet. When you are having a gathering, a lively and good time with friends and family, this just seems to happen. And we know it’s not the end of the world. Here’s what to do:
HOME & GARDEN
fox5atlanta.com

Tips for dealing with child custody during COVID

Dealing with child custody can be a challenge and it becomes even more complicated when you add a pandemic to the mix. Divorce attorney Randy Kessler shares his tips for providing the safest environment for children during these tough times.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bereavement#Heloise Video
districtchronicles.com

Woman mortified as she leaves house smelling ‘really bad’ for days

A WOMAN was left mortified after realising she was to blame for causing a horrible stench throughout her home for several days. She and her partner were left trying to get to the bottom of the smell and finally found the culprit sitting in a kitchen drawer – although, it’s not surprising that it went a miss.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
shreveportmag.com

300 bikers show up to escort teenage girl bullied for years to her high school prom

“We’ve got our daughter back.” That’s what the parents of this 15-year-old girl thought when they saw her light up with the brightest of smiles on the day of her prom. And they have about 300 bikers to thank for it. From the age of seven, Felicity has been bullied and often felt worthless because of the torment she went through. The past year has been especially difficult for her, and she felt anxious as the date for her high school prom approached.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Rachael Ray on Her Home Being Destroyed by Fire and Losing “a Huge Part of the Physical Evidence That We Exist”

On Aug. 9, 2020, Rachael Ray’s home in Lake Luzerne, New York, was reduced to ashes in a blaze that began in a chimney and quickly consumed the structure. Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, who’d been filming her syndicated series there during the pandemic, were at home when a passing neighbor alerted them that their roof was on fire. Quickly evacuating, they saw a lifetime’s worth of memories go up in smoke. “We lost a huge part of the physical evidence that we exist, all of the things we had created — paintings and pictures and music, plus everything we...
LAKE LUZERNE, NY
verywellhealth.com

Coughing Up White Mucus

If you are coughing up white mucus, you probably want to know what it means for your health. While the color of your mucus might suggest what is causing it, that's not always the case. Your doctor might ask you about the color of your mucus, but they usually can't...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy