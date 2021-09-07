CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Janet Jackson Teases Upcoming Documentary ‘Janet’

By Emily Zemler
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0to9Zw_0bocrsiB00

Janet Jackson has offered a glimpse of her forthcoming documentary, Janet , which is set to premiere in January 2022.

The clip, posted on social media, previews the documentary, offered in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the singer’s first album. Missy Elliott , Paula Abdul , and Mariah Carey appear in the trailer, speaking about their connection with Jackson’s music, and Tito Jackson notes, “She will always be my baby sister.” The trailer is set to Jackson’s 1986 song “Control.”

“This is my story, told by me,” Jackson says in the clip. “Not through someone else’s eyes.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson)

Janet , a four-hour documentary, was executive-produced by both Janet and Randy Jackson, and directed by Ben Hirsch. The documentary was five years in the making and will air over two nights on Lifetime and A&E.

Originally announced in March , the documentary will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s eponymous 1982 debut album. Chronicling her personal life and professional career, the documentary follows Jackson and her family as they grieve her father Joseph, the patriarch of the Jackson dynasty who died in 2018. Jackson also discusses her 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, the death of her brother Michael Jackson, and becoming a mother.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Gretta Ray Joins Keith Urban for ‘One Too Many’ Performance

Gretta Ray has temporarily joined forces with one of her musical idols, performing alongside Keith Urban for a rendition of his hit single “One Too Many” overnight. Originally released in September of 2020, “One Too Many” served as the penultimate single from Urban’s 11th album, The Speed of Now Part 1, which not only topped the Aussie charts, but also topped the US Country charts, too. The single, which hit the top ten in Australia, saw Urban teaming up with honorary Aussie P!nk for the ode to resilience which arrived at a rather fitting time in the world.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

If Rebecca Black Can Survive the Internet, You Can Too

Ten years ago, Rebecca Black starred in a YouTube video that would irrevocably alter the course of her life. The now infamous “Friday” proved to be one of music’s more surreal viral moments. A cultural phenomenon, it was pop-turned-meme that captured the world’s attention and disdain with garish autotune and joyfully delirious lyrics.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Eli Greeneyes, ‘She Don’t Care’

Perth’s Eli Greeneyes has recently unveiled one of the year’s most sensational indie rock numbers, capturing the euphoria and catharsis of big ’90s rock anthems with the brilliant “She Don’t Care”. A relative newcomer to the scene, Eli Greeneyes has been sharing a number of hard-hitting singles over the last...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Randy Jackson
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Tito Jackson
Person
Missy Elliott
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Paula Abdul
womenandhollywood.com

Teaser Watch: Janet Jackson Tells Her Own Story in “Janet”

“This is my story — told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes. This is the truth, take it or leave it, love it or hate it. This is me,” says Janet Jackson in a new teaser for “Janet.” A two-night documentary event, the Lifetime and A&E film celebrates the 40th anniversary of Jackon’s first album, 1982’s “Janet Jackson.”
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Escapade”

The Number Ones September 6, 2021 9:10 AM By Tom Breihan. In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. ***. During one of the percussive...
MUSIC
The Independent

Normani pays tribute to Janet Jackson in steamy VMAs performance

Normani paid tribute to Janet Jackson’s 2002 live performance of “Would You Mind” at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (12 September). The 25-year-old singer enlisted Teyana Taylor for a steamy rendition of her song “Wild Side” where Normani was seen performing a grind-on in the last moments of her set. The artist, whose full name is Normani Kordei Hamilton, mounted Taylor’s body for a twerk session, which was followed by a scene where she guided her heels into the base of a bondage board and plunged backward.Fans reacted enthusiastically to the number. “If you can’t reach me this...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#A E
MTV

Normani Tributes Janet Jackson By Twerking on Teyana Taylor

Normani brought the audience to the "Wild Side" during Sunday night's VMAs. The former Fifth Harmony member returned to the VMAs stage for the first time since she dribbled and dunked during "Motivation" on the 2019 awards show. Normani took to the stage this year and brought her new single,...
MUSIC
q957.com

Janet Jackson to release new single this year, new album next year

We’ve waited awhile, but now Janet Jackson is about to bless us with new music. The superstar will release a new single before the end of the year, with a new album coming in 2022. For the new project, Janet worked with her longtime collaborators Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, with whom she’s scored nine number-one singles.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Janet Jackson & Brother Michael Jackson Look So Young in This Tribute Photo for His Birthday

On August 29, Janet Jackson posted a loving birthday tribute photo of her and her late brother Michael Jackson to her Instagram. Janet has posted many loving tribute photos of her family over the years, from Michael to other brothers Jermaine and Randy to her mother Katherine. Without skipping a beat, she continually posts loving glimpses into the Jackson family’s life. Ever since Michael Jackson’s death on June 25, 2009, the family has been vocal about their ongoing love and admiration for the King of Pop, posting on both the anniversary of his death and what would have been the late...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsTimes

See Normani Give Teyana Taylor a Lap Dance in Debut Performance of 'Wild Side' at 2021 VMAs

Normani staged the debut live performance of her new single “Wild Side” Sunday at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. In an entirely metallic getup that matched her dancers, Normani delivered a steamy rendition of “Wild Side” where she gave a lap dance to Teyana Taylor while strapped down to a metal contraption. The moment seemingly paid homage to Janet Jackson’s past performances.
BROOKLYN, NY
yr.media

VMA: Normani Understood the Assignment

Normani paid homage to three icons during performances at MTV’s “Video Music Awards” on Sunday. Channeling pop and R&B legend Janet Jackson, the late songstress Aaliyah and hip hop trio TLC, Normani took fans on a ride as she recreated Jackson’s signature lap dance as she performed “Would You Mind” and sampled Aaliyah during “Wild Side.”
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy