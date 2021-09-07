Missing 3-Year-Old Australian Toddler Found in Wilderness After 3 Days in Potential 'Kidnap and Release' Case

DERRY TOWNSHIP – Authorities have released more information regarding the case of a missing woman who was located over the weekend. On Sept. 8, Elizabethtown Police requested assistance from the public in locating 46-year-old Nicole Gill-Schlegel. On Sept. 11, Derry Township Police received a tip from an individual who saw a vehicle matching the description of the one she may have been in. Officers located the vehicle at the Rio Motel in Hershey. Contact was made with the missing woman, who was allegedly being held captive by her estranged husband. Investigators determined the woman was kidnapped and being held against her will for at least three days. 41-year-old Robert Schlegel of Lyons, Kansas was immediately taken into police custody without incident. He faces kidnapping, aggravated assault, strangulation, and other charges. Robert Schlegel was arraigned at the Dauphin County Judicial Center and denied bail. Nicole Gill-Schlegel was safely returned home on Saturday. Derry Township Police would like to give special thanks to the person who contacted them which facilitated the safe escape and return of the victim in this case.

