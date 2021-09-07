CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing 3-Year-Old Australian Toddler Found in Wilderness After 3 Days in Potential 'Kidnap and Release' Case

By Renz Soliman
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian authorities reported that a three-year-old toddler was found in the wilderness after going missing for three days as police are investigating the case as a possible kidnapping as evidence "don't add up." On Friday, New South Wales (NSW) Police responded to reports shortly before 12:30 p.m. that the young...

Toddler lost in Australian woods for 3 days out of hospital

CANBERRA, Australia — A 3-year-old boy who spent three nights lost in rugged Australian woodland was playing with toys at his family home on Tuesday, as relatives and rescuers celebrated the happy ending to a desperately difficult search. Anthony "AJ" Elfalak, who has autism and is non-verbal, was taken to...
