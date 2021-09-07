Mu COVID-19 Variant Found in 49 States; WHO Considers It As 'Variant of Interest'
Mu COVID-19 variant has been identified in 49 states, with Nebraska being the only state where the mutation has not been discovered. In a recently published article in MSN News, Mu variant, according to health authorities, is much more transmissible than the delta variant and may be resistant to vaccinations. The mu variant has been found in 49 states and the District of Columbia in the United States.www.hngn.com
