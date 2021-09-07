As Federal Unemployment Benefits End, Challenges Remain For Some North Carolinians
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits ended this weekend. This means many out-of-work North Carolinians are receiving their last check. Data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows that overall unemployment claims are down in the state, but there’s still a significant number of people depending on benefits. For the week of August 28, around 200,000 residents were receiving some kind of wage replacement.www.wfdd.org
