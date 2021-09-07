Why Collin McHugh intentionally balked against the Red Sox

Boston has been having trouble of late picking up series against good teams, but they had a chance to change that narrative on Sunday if they could win their rubber match in Chicago against the White Sox. For most of the day, it was a pitchers duel with Lance Lynn shutting down the Red Sox and Nick Pivetta managing to keep pace. But Chicago pulled out in front, where they stayed until the ninth. Boston was able to rally and tie the game in the top of the inning, but then Garrett Whitlock, just one strike away from setting down the side on Ks, served up a walk off homer, and a series loss.
