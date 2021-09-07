Major Hurricane Larry forecast to weaken, cause dangerous rip currents along west Atlantic shores

After a week of ramping up, Hurricane Larry is expected to start toning it down Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The category 3 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and is moving northwest at 9 mph. Larry is 780 miles southeast from Bermuda. Larry is a large hurricane with its hurricane-force winds reaching 70 miles out from its center and its tropical-storm-force winds extending 185 miles. Larry is expected to pass east of Bermuda on Thursday as a large hurricane. Tropical-storm watch for Bermuda has been issued.

A hurricane hunter P-3 aircraft is scheduled to launch Tuesday and observe Larry for any changes during an eight-hour mission departing from the Lakeland Linder International Airport, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

At this time, computer models are in agreement about Larry’s future path, heading northwest and then turning sharply to the northeast avoiding the North American continent.

However, as Larry is forecast to weaken, its also expected to cause dangerous rip currents along its northern journey affecting the Lesser Antilles, portions of the Greater Antilles, and the Bahamas later this week.

Meanwhile, a trough associated with disorganized showers and thunderstorms is drawing the attention of the NHC over to the northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula and the south-central Gulf of Mexico.

While the trough is expected to head northeast toward Florida, Gulf conditions don’t favor tropical development, with strong upper-level winds causing shear.

The system stands a better chance of forming into a tropical depression after passing over Florida and emerging off of the East Coast.

The NHC gives the system a 10% chance of forming by Thursday and a 30% chance of doing so by Sunday.

The next tropical storm name on the World Meteorological Organization’s list is Mindy.

