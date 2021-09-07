CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Lexaria's Human Clinical Study Delivers Effective and Safe Blood Pressure Reduction Results over 24-hour Ambulatory Period

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman Clinical Study HYPER-H21-2 evidences up to a remarkable 23% decrease in blood pressure with patented DehydraTECH-CBD relative to placebo. KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX)(Nasdaq:LEXXW) (the 'Company' or 'Lexaria'), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is extremely pleased to issue initial results from human clinical study HYPER-H21-2 evaluating DehydraTECHTM-processed cannabidiol ('CBD') for potential application against hypertension. Partial results related to blood pressure ('BP') are being released today, while additional BP subset analyses, sleep quality and all other data analyses are in progress and will be reported upon when complete.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

iPharma Inhalation Labs Now Supporting GMP Drug/Device Release Testing for Pulmonary Clinical Phase 1 & 2 Studies

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / iPharma Labs, Inc. ('iPharma'), a privately-held contract development research organization (CDRO) specializing in inhalation pharmaceutical development services, announced today the implementation of GMP services for release testing for inhalation clinical trials (phase 1 - 2). This achievement is important for the continued successful growth of iPharma.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thepampanews.com

Brief, intense, effective: How IRT can lower your blood pressure

The Interborough Rapid Transit underground subway line opened in New York City in 1904, running for around 10 miles between City Hall and 145th Street in Manhattan. But it got longer and stronger over the decades as it became a major part of the city’s 248-mile-long subway system. Another form...
WORKOUTS
healio.com

Top in cardiology: Daily coffee consumption, self-prescribed statins

Recent data presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress revealed that people who drank up to 3 cups of coffee daily had a lower risk for death and incident stroke than non-coffee drinkers. A report on the data was the top story in cardiology last week. Another top story...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

4 in 1 Blood Pressure “Quadpill” Much More Effective Than Monotherapy

Results publish in The Lancet, presented to global ESC cardiology conference. The first large-scale, long-term trial of a new strategy using combinations of very low doses in one capsule, has demonstrated significantly improved control of high blood pressure — the leading cause of heart attack and stroke. High blood pressure...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulatory Blood Pressure#Clinical Research#Clinical Study#Diastolic Blood Pressure#Systolic Blood Pressure#Lexaria Bioscience Corp#Lexxw#Bp#Mmhg#Map#Co Director#Chd#Americans#Ace
Benzinga

CBDNewsBreaks – Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Releases Results Of Human Clinical Study Showing Effective, Safe BP Reduction

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX), a global innovator in drug-delivery platforms, has announced that its human clinical study HYPER-H21-2, which features LEXX’s patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed cannabidiol (“CBD”), demonstrates up to a 23% decrease in blood pressure when compared to placebo. According to the announcement, partial results are being released today with additional blood pressure subset analyses, sleep quality and all other data analyses will be reported when complete.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Lexaria Bioscience's Formulated Cannabidiol Lowers Blood Pressure In Hypertension Patients

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) has announced initial results from human clinical study HYPER-H21-2 evaluating DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol (CBD) for potential application against hypertension. Related Content: DehydraTECH Delivered Colchicine Can Potentially Treat COVID-19, Side Effects From mRNA Shots. At selected times during the 24-hour study, volunteers with mild to moderate hypertension...
HEALTH
earth.com

Is a heartburn drug secretly saving COVID-19 patients?

A common heartburn drug has become a potential candidate for treating COVID-19. Recent studies were launched after experts noticed a surprising pattern in medical records from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China. Many of the elderly patients that managed to survive the infection in Wuhan had...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EatThis

This Drug Can Lower Your Blood Pressure in Just Hours, Study Finds

According to the American Heart Association, nearly half of American adults suffer from high blood pressure, also referred to as hypertension, and many don't even know it. Dubbed "the silent killer," when left untreated the damage it can wreak to your circulatory system is a significant contributing factor to heart attack, stroke and other health threats. Luckily the condition is treatable, with methods ranging from dietary and lifestyle changes to pharmaceuticals. Now, researchers are adding one more potential treatment to the mix after making a groundbreaking discovery. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
nutraingredients-usa.com

Polyphenol-C: Non-GMO vitamin-C, with the benefits of berry polyphenols.

It’s been known for centuries that eating fruits prevented scurvy, and in 1930 Albert Szent-Gyorzi was awarded the Nobel Prize for discovering the identity of the vitamin-C molecule. The name given to it, ‘ascorbic acid’ literally means ‘anti-scurvy’. Since then, vitamin-C has become one of the most used supplements worldwide.
HEALTH
techxplore.com

Study: AI can make better clinical decisions than humans

It's an old adage: there's no harm in getting a second opinion. But what if that second opinion could be generated by a computer, using artificial intelligence? Would it come up with better treatment recommendations than your professional proposes?. A pair of Canadian mental-health researchers believe it can. In a...
MENTAL HEALTH
Zacks.com

Celsion (CLSN) COVID Vaccine Effective in Pre-Clinical Studies

CLSN - Free Report) announced that its next generation PLACCINE DNA vaccine platform demonstrated potential in pre-clinical in-vivostudies against COVID-19. Data from the study that evaluated the vaccine platform in BALB/c mice demonstrated production of antibodies and cytotoxic T-cell response specific to the spike antigen of COVID-19. These antibodies prevented the infection of cultured cells in a viral neutralization assay.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

57 percent of vaccinated COVID-19 patients hospitalized in first half of 2021 had mild or asymptomatic infections, study finds

A recent nationwide study may lead health ofificials to rethink how to analyze COVID-19 hospitalizations as a pandemic metric, The Atlantic reports. After examining the electronic records for nearly 50,000 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 at 100 Veterans Affairs hospitals across the United States between March 2020 and June 2021, researchers found that a significant number of the patients actually had mild or asymptomatic infections. Patients who required supplemental oxygen or registered a blood oxygen level below 94 were considered moderate to severe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

‘Humanity is doomed’

“HUMANITY IS DOOMED” — Climate change is taking a toll on the mental health of teenagers and young adults in a way that could be broadly damaging to society and even democratic institutions. That’s among the findings in a first-of-its-kind survey of people aged 16 to 25 conducted by researchers...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy