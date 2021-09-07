Lexaria's Human Clinical Study Delivers Effective and Safe Blood Pressure Reduction Results over 24-hour Ambulatory Period
Human Clinical Study HYPER-H21-2 evidences up to a remarkable 23% decrease in blood pressure with patented DehydraTECH-CBD relative to placebo. KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX)(Nasdaq:LEXXW) (the 'Company' or 'Lexaria'), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is extremely pleased to issue initial results from human clinical study HYPER-H21-2 evaluating DehydraTECHTM-processed cannabidiol ('CBD') for potential application against hypertension. Partial results related to blood pressure ('BP') are being released today, while additional BP subset analyses, sleep quality and all other data analyses are in progress and will be reported upon when complete.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
