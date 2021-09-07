Ransomware is wreaking havoc on U.S. cities
When hackers struck Collierville, Tenn. with a ransomware attack in 2019, the city’s IT staff worked around the clock to recover. Vital services for the small city of 50,000 were back online within a few days. But, behind the scenes, the full recovery was far more complicated. It included rebuilding some digital systems from scratch and rigorously restoring others from backups. It took the city roughly a year and more than $100,000 to get all of its technology back where it was before the attack, the city’s IT project manager Don Petrowski told me.www.washingtonpost.com
