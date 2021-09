Belfast, a new film written and directed by accomplished Academy Award-nominated director and actor Kenneth Branagh, has released its first trailer. The trailer makes the transition from present-day Belfast to Belfast in 1969, a time of political and social unrest that was felt all throughout Northern Ireland. With this transition, the image changes from color to black and white to show that this will be a story partly set in a time that is past but, I would dare say, not forgotten. The trailer also emphasizes the duality between family life and the larger volatile narrative of violence being felt in the country. At the center of the film, we have a little boy named Buddy who witnesses the state of upheaval being lived in the city while his family has to make the choice to either leave Belfast to avoid the conflict or to stay. The trailer certainly highlights the feeling of pride in one’s roots in spite of how turbulent the origins might be.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO