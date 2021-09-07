CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardcore glamour revolution: how dressing up returned to fashion

Cover picture for the articleTaken from the new print issue of THE FACE. Get your copy here. The United Kingdom is open. The controversial ​“Freedom Day” has passed, clubs have unlocked their doors for the first time since March 2020 and we’re standing in the queue wearing unadulterated, outrageous, glamour-fuelled looks. Fashion is back in a big way. We’re going places and you know what? When it comes to styling, absolutely anything goes!

townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Esquire

The Most Wild, Wonderful, and American(ish) Menswear at the Met Gala 2021

Take a moment and take stock. Doesn't it feel like the first Monday in May? I mean, sure, yeah, it's the second Monday in September. But I'm not talk ing about the calendar here—I'm talking about the vibe. And there is no more "first Monday in May" vibe than the one created when that magical mixture of celebrities and fashion folks descend upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the Costume Institute's latest exhibition and generally stunt on the world. Yes, friends, it's time to take a look at the best-dressed people on the red carpet at the Met Gala. It's usually a springtime affair, but this year, thanks to an ongoing pandemic, the timing has (obviously) shifted.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Does Pin-Up Glamour in a Classic Ball Gown & Jimmy Choo Heels at 2021 Met Gala

Billie Eilish was a true red carpet standout at the 2021 Met Gala. The “Bad Guy” musician, who is the youngest co-chair ever for the event, stepped out in a custom gown by Oscar de la Renta. The layered tulle creation included sheer nude tones within a voluminous skirt with a 15-foot-long train. Eilish’s gown also included a cinched bustier top and flared off-the-shoulder sleeves, inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s outfits from the 1950s. She accessorized with numerous sparkling bracelets and rings. While unexpected, the look also coordinated with her recent aesthetic shift for her second album, “Happier Than Ever,” which features vintage...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet: See Every Celebrity Look, Outfit and Dress Here

The Met Gala is typically held on the first Monday in May, but this year, the event was postponed due to COVID-19 and fell right in the middle of fashion month—meaning the stakes for stellar style on the red carpet were especially high. Last night, September 13th, fashion’s biggest night was held at its usual location: the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The gala was in celebration of the Costume Institute’s newest exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which opens to the public in the Anna Wintour Costume Center on September 18th.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wmagazine.com

The Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Met Gala

The first in-person Met Gala since 2019 is officially underway—and two years of being cooped up at home has clearly provided celebrities plenty of time to mull over the most fanciful, whimsical, and exciting fashion creations they’d like to wear once red carpets open up again. And open up they have, in spectacular manner. Just one day after IRL New York Fashion Week, the Costume Institute Gala has rolled its own carpet out for stars including Billie Eilish (who channeled “Holiday Barbie,” and Marilyn Monroe with her sparkling ball gown and voluminous blonde hairdo), Lil Nas X (whose multilayered disrobing called to mind Lady Gaga at “Camp” in 2019), and Timothée Chalamet. Most are decked out according to the theme, “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion,” while others have worn a loose interpretation of that motif. But isn’t the Met Gala all about bringing your own take to the table, anyway? However the stars like Naomi Osaka (who brought together her Haitian and Japanese heritage with a can’t-miss hair look) and Saweetie (whose rose, gold, white, and blue train had to be adjusted by not one but two attendants) chose to pay homage, these are our favorite looks from the 2021 Met Gala.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

How Old Hollywood Glam and Style Icons Inspired 2021 Met Gala Looks

Click here to read the full article. After much anticipation, the Met Gala finally arrived — and celebrities delivered. The coveted event, usually held on the first Monday in May at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, saw a number of celebrities interpret American style in various ways. The theme, which was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” was the first of the Costume Institute’s two-part examination of fashion in the U.S.More from WWDGetting Ready for the Met With SNL's Chloe FinemanAllyson Felix Gets Ready for Her First Met GalaAll the Red Looks at the 2021 Met Gala: Photos A recurring theme at...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Best Life

See Vera Wang Rock Short Shorts, Thigh Highs, and a Crop Top at 72

Amid all of the photos coming out of the Met Gala, there are a few notable looks you may have missed, including one both designed by and worn by Vera Wang. It's not surprising that Wang attended the event, especially since this year's theme was "America: A Lexicon of Fashion," and she is an American designer. On top of that, the 72-year-old also dressed two celebrity attendees. But it isn't just Wang's inclusion in the museum's new exhibit or her dresses for the attendees that are worth talking about. Wang also modeled one a daring design of her own at the event.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Normani Knows Her Color and Went For It in This Bright-Yellow, Voluminous Valentino Gown

Normani showed up on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet with the utmost confidence in her voluminous gown. Designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino, the look came in the loveliest yellow tint of chartreuse, which the talented singer and dancer was quick to call out when Keke Palmer complimented her on the look for Vogue's live stream. "Yellow pops on dark skin. I feel regal. I feel like a queen," Normani said of the dress she calls an ode to Black girl excellence. Complete with shapely poufed sleeves, a plunging neckline played up by her gemstone pendant necklace, and teardrop diamond studs from Lorraine Schwartz (really, what more could she need?), Normani drew attention to the design's gathered cinch at the waist. Ahead, see every angle of the stunning creation. And yes, BTW, it does have pockets!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thesetonian.com

Students dress up for the return of in-person classes this Fall

Now that classes are fully in-person, students can showcase their fall fashion both on campus and in the classroom. Kevin Cruz, a freshman marketing major, said that he is very excited for people to see what he wears to class. “I have so many clothes that need to be worn...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

10 Stars Who Shone Bright Like Diamonds in Crystal-Choked Met Gala Looks

There are reemergence looks and then there are Met Gala looks. After the pandemic year put paid to dressing up, Vogue’s 2021 ball became a beacon of light for extroverts, and even convinced introverts to conjure up outré looks with which to command attention on the Met museum’s famous staircase. Literal nods were made to this year’s America theme – think luxed-up versions of workaday denim, stars and stripes and Statue of Liberty-esque regalia – but one fashion trend shone on the red carpet: diamonds. In Emily Blunt’s case, 132,240 micro crystals – and that was just on the actor’s Miu Miu dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Iman Glowed in Gold Dolce & Gabbana x Harris Reed on the Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet

It's hard to stand out in a sea of celebrities wearing their most extravagant odes to American fashion, but at the Met Gala tonight, Iman stole the show. The iconic supermodel walked the red carpet in an otherworldly custom brocade bustier and trousers paired with a tiered, gilded feather cage overskirt and bespoke matching headpiece designed in a collaboration between Dolce & Gabbana and British-American designer Harris Reed. The look was all things red carpet gold—from the drama of the silhouette to the jaw-dropping accessories.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Breaking Down the Unbelievable Details Behind Kim Kardashian, Iman and More Stars' 2021 Met Gala Looks

Watch: Saweetie Wears Dress with 10 Million Crystals at 2021 Met Gala. Consider the Met Gala red carpet a walking museum—because these looks are truly pieces of art. We can always count on the stars to bring their fashion A-game to the annual event, but with every passing year, they continue to level up with their creativity and sheer craftsmanship. After a two-year break as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Met Gala packed an extra punch of innovation as celebrity guests and their designer pairings paid homage to the evening's theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Timothee Chalamet Makes His Met Gala Debut in an All-White Suit and Sneakers

Timothée Chalamet made his Met Gala debut on Monday, September 13, and naturally, he put his own spin on the concept of formalwear. The Call Me By Your Name star, 25, arrived at the event in a white suit designed by Haider Ackermann. In a seeming nod to this year’s theme — “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” — the actor paired his look with classic white Chuck Taylor high-tops.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Essence

Get Ready For The Return Of ESSENCE Fashion House!

This September, the ultimate celebration of all things Black in high fashion is returning to kick off NYFW. Nobody celebrates Black style quite like ESSENCE and this year, we’re beyond excited to bring you another edition of ESSENCE Fashion House, just in time to usher in New York Fashion Week.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

