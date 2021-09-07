CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CIBT Recognized in Various Top 100 Lists by Business in Vancouver Newspaper

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ('CIBT' or the 'Company') is pleased to report that the Company is named one of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in British Columbia in the August 30th, 2021 issue of the Business in Vancouver ('BIV') newspaper. The Company was also named one of the Top 100 Public Companies in British Columbia in the August 2021 edition of BIV's Book of Lists magazine. Additionally, the Company's acquisition of two residential rental buildings, branded as GEC® Marine Gateway ('MC2'), is ranked one of the Biggest Real Estate Deals of 2020 in the August 2021 edition of the Book of Lists magazine.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Mawson Announces Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson') or (the 'Company') (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and Restricted Share Unit Plan ('RSUs'), the Company has granted 250,000 stock options and 700,000 RSUs to certain officers and employees of the Company, exercisable and issuable for up to 950,000 common shares of the Company (the 'Common Shares'). The stock options are exercisable at $0.22 per Common Share for a period of three years. The RSUs vest immediately and entitle the holder to receive one Common Share for each RSU granted. Each of the Stock Option Plan and RSU Plan were last approved by the Company's shareholders at the annual general meeting held on November 18, 2020.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Interra Copper Files 43-101 for Thane Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTCQB:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) ('Interra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has completed and filed a technical Report, a N.I. 43-101 compliant report on it's primary asset - the 206 square kilometer Thane Property in North Central B.C. The...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's Gaspard Nord Property

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ('Northern Superior' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SUP) is pleased to announce that it entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Kintavar Exploration Inc.'s (TSXV:KTR) Gaspard Nord mineral property. Located in the Chapais- Chibougamau gold- copper camp, the Gaspard Nord property ties onto the northern part of Northern Superior's large, 100% owned Lac Surprise mineral property (Figure 1).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Housing#Cibt Education Group Inc#Mbaif#Company#Biv#Book Of Lists#Gec#Marine Gateway#British#Sprott Shaw College#Global Holdings#Irix Design Group Inc#Irix Design#President Ceo
albuquerqueexpress.com

Snipp Interactive Secures EUR 200,000+ Contract with Leading Pan European Luxury Pet Supplier; Reports Year To Date International Revenues of over USD $1.5MM for The First Time In Three Years

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has recently secured a EUR 200,000+ contract for the Company's SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement) Platform with a leading Italian luxury ecommerce retailer. The Client is a subsidiary of a seventy-year-old leading European retail development group with a retail presence in over 25 European countries. The group is also eying expansion into North America and Asia of its luxury pet brands and will leverage Snipp's technology to create a unified platform to facilitate its expansion by gathering unique zero- and first-party data to create a more personalized relationship with its customers globally.
PETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Can B Corp. to Produce 13,000 Liters of Delta-8 and Other Isomers with Potential $10 Million Revenue

Newly acquired Colorado facilities will process isolate for Can B Products. HICKSVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Can B Corp. (OTCQB:CANB) ('Can B' or the 'Company'), a diversified health and wellness company, announced today plans to fulfill a new hemp processing agreements after securing hemp biomass and winterized crude to create over 13,000 Liters (1 Liter = 1.05 Quarts) of isomers, including Delta-8, with a potential wholesale value exceeding $10 million at today's market price. The biomass Can-B has secured is harvested hemp that is the core ingredient to make hemp isolate which is the CBD component of Can B's CBD tinctures, salves, gels, as well as its line of isomers such as Delta-8.
HICKSVILLE, NY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Business Warrior Partners with Nationally Recognized Website Builder

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Business Warrior Corporation (OTC PINK:BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, announced a new partnership with DeskTeam360 to deliver professional, custom built websites for Business Warrior subscribers. DeskTeam360 specializes in website development for small businesses. In...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
insidevancouver.ca

Vancouver Takes 2nd Place for Top Cities in Canada

According to a new survey conducted by Travel + Leisure, readers have voted Vancouver as the second best city to visit in Canada. Every year for Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.
WORLD
nwlaborpress.org

Vancouver’s daily newspaper moves to get rid of its union

Nearly two years after journalists unionized at The Columbian, the Vancouver newspaper’s owner says most workers in the heavily downsized bargaining unit don’t want to be in the Pacific Northwest Newspaper Guild any more. That follows 21 months of supposed negotiations in which the paper’s chief negotiator—Nashville attorney Michael Zinser—stone-walled the union bargaining team. The Columbian refused to agree to any union proposal, and proposed to continue its current $17 an hour rate for all reporters, a rate that hasn’t increased in the last three years. The union proposed a starting wage of $20 an hour that would rise to $25 based on experience, plus annual cost-of-living increases.
VANCOUVER, WA
albuquerqueexpress.com

SoftTech Engineers Limited announces its investment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): SoftTech Engineers Ltd. recently announced its strategic investment in a Singapore-based Company, 'Qi Square Private Limited'. Qi Square is a spin-off company from the prestigious Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore. It brings in decades of research, experience, and knowledge on energy management and green...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Mace Security International Launches Personal Safety Products on Lowes.com

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Mace Security International (OTCQX:MACE) today announced its top-selling personal safety and security products are now available on Lowes.com. 'The personal safety market has experienced solid growth in the past 12 to18 months, and our new launch on Lowes.com brings our most...
BUSINESS
thechronicleonline.com

Honored: Local business recognized by BBB

Winners of the 2021 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Awards will be announced as part of an online ceremony scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28, on the BBB Great West + Pacific YouTube page. Finalists’ applications are now being reviewed by a committee of past winners, represented by CEOs and upper-level...
SMALL BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

A List of the Top 5 AI-Powered Business Tools for U.S Startups

Revealing The Best Five AI Business Tools For Starting Entrepreneurs. Most of today’s businesses rely heavily on Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered technology which allows them to stand out from their competition, proliferate their market influence and expand their operations significantly. Such AI-powered applications include fraud detector software, Chatbots, legal analysis...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Auryc Named to Tracxn’s Top Vertical Business Intelligence 2021 List of Most Promising Startups

Leading data and research firm for investors and venture capitalists includes Auryc as an emerging startup with unicorn growth potential. Auryc, the leading customer experience intelligence platform for quantifying the true impact of digital friction and frustration across mobile and web, announced that the company has been included in the Top Vertical Business Intelligence 2021 list of most promising startups from Tracxn, the data and research firm for investors and venture capitalists.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

MINTMARK Began a New 2.0 Strategic Phase

On September 6th Beijing time, MINTMARK held a press conference in United States of America. Reuters Dow Jones and Yahoo media were be invited. With the successful conclusion of the last multinational round table, MINTMARK and BC Fund reached a deeper cooperation framework. Now the company has officially entered a period of rapid development. In order to better adapt to the subsequent development, it has made comprehensive adjustments and upgrades in the company's structure.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Charge Enterprises Names Leah Schweller Chief Financial Officer

Fills management role with deep finance and leadership experience. Founder and CEO Andrew Fox Named Chairman of the Board of Directors. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ('EV') infrastructure, has named Leah Schweller, Chief Financial Officer effective September 13, 2021. Leah is an accomplished financial professional with over 25 years of experience, including 15 years of public company tenure. Ms. Schweller will lead Charge's financial operations, investor relations, banking and advisory relationships.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy