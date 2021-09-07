CIBT Recognized in Various Top 100 Lists by Business in Vancouver Newspaper

Nearly two years after journalists unionized at The Columbian, the Vancouver newspaper’s owner says most workers in the heavily downsized bargaining unit don’t want to be in the Pacific Northwest Newspaper Guild any more. That follows 21 months of supposed negotiations in which the paper’s chief negotiator—Nashville attorney Michael Zinser—stone-walled the union bargaining team. The Columbian refused to agree to any union proposal, and proposed to continue its current $17 an hour rate for all reporters, a rate that hasn’t increased in the last three years. The union proposed a starting wage of $20 an hour that would rise to $25 based on experience, plus annual cost-of-living increases.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO