Galway Metals Adrian and GMZ Gaps Return 38.6 g/t Au Over 7.5m, and 10.2 g/t Au over 6.0m

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSX-V:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the 'Company' or "Galway") is pleased to report drill results that expand the Adrian Zone in the central gap area to the east, and the overall zone to the SE, and additional results within the eastern portion of the George Murphy Zone where the Company recently reported a 50% expansion at its Clarence Stream property in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

austinnews.net

Gold Terra Intersects 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres within Wider Zone of 5.22 g/t over 17.86 metres in Hole GTCM21-14 at High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, along Campbell Shear Structure, South of Con Mine, NWT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for the first hole drilled on the 10,000 metre Phase 2 drilling program at the Company's optioned property from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited (the 'Newmont Option') adjacent to its Yellowknife City Gold Project ('YCG'), NWT. Hole GTCM21 -14 intersected 5.22 g/t over 17.86 metres including 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres in a very strongly altered and sericitized sheared portion of the Campbell Shear.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

BAM; P2 Gold Intersects 2.63 g/t Gold Over 45.85 meters

P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports results from the first three holes drilled to test the newly-discovered Monarch Gold Zone at its BAM Property located in the Golden Triangle in northwest British Columbia. “BAM delivered out of the gate with excellent results from the first drill holes...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Blue Star Gold drills 8.15 metres of 20.8 g/t gold at Ulu, Nunavut

Blue Star Gold Corp. [BAU-TSXV; 5WPO-FSE] has provided an update on its 2021 drill program at the Ulu and Hood River projects and the maiden exploration campaign on the Roma project, all located in the High Lake greenstone belt, Nunavut. Highlights. Hole 21BSG007: a follow-up hole below 21BSG005 intersected a...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Bonterra drills 3.3 metres of 9.4 g/t gold at Gladiator, Quebec

Bonterra Resources Inc. [BTR-TSXV; BONXF-OTCQX; 9BR2-FSE] reported assay results from the continuing expansion diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Gladiator project 170 km northeast of Val d’Or, Quebec. The focus of this exploration campaign is on expanding the size and scope of the Gladiator gold deposit and supplementing the recently...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#New Brunswick#Assay#Galway Metals Adrian#Gmz Gaps#Galway Metals Inc#Company#Adrian 49m
resourceworld.com

Endurance Gold samples 4.7 metres of 9.19 g/t gold at Reliance, British Columbia

Endurance Gold Corp. [EDG-TSXV; ENDGF-OTC] reports that new prospects have been confirmed as gold-bearing with channel sampling along the Treasure shear, and five diamond drill holes have now been completed at the Eagle zone at the 100%-optioned Reliance gold property in southern British Columbia. The property is located 4 km)...
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Maple Gold Drills 28.5 Metres of 8.8 g/t Gold in the 531 Zone at the Douay Gold Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from the final three holes completed in the 531 Zone as well as four regional exploration holes drilled during the 10,217-metre winter drill campaign at the Douay Gold Project ("Douay" or the "Project") in Quebec, Canada. Douay is held by a 50/50 joint venture (the "JV") between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.
METAL MINING
charlottenews.net

Talisker Intersects 27.71g/t Au over 0.9m within 12.46g/t Au over 2.2m at Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (' Talisker ' or the ' Company ') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF ) is pleased to announce results from drill hole SB-2021-16A at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Five diamond drill rigs are currently drilling at Bralorne with a total of 55,500 metres consisting of 95 holes of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre drill program being completed. A total of 77,680 metres (131 holes) have been drilled by Talisker since the Company initiated drilling at the project in February 2020. Twenty-six holes consisting of 11,987 samples are currently at the assay laboratory and are expected to be received by the Company shortly.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Talisker Intersects 1 g/t Au over 116.25m within 0.56 g/t over 441.2m Confirming 1,100m Continuous Vertical Panel at Pioneer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (' Talisker ' or the ' Company ') ( TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF ) is pleased to announce results from drill holes SB-2021-048 and SB2021-055 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. These holes are the fourth and fifth holes drilled by Talisker this year in the recently discovered bulk-tonnage mineralization at Pioneer, located 2 kilometres to the south-east of the Bralorne township. Talisker continues to drill high grade vein resource at Bralorne.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
albuquerqueexpress.com

Silver Spruce Completes Due Diligence and Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with two parties (the 'Vendors') to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn, (the 'Property' or the 'Properties') located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

St. Anthony Gold Corp Re-Assay Increases High-Grade intersection by 300% to 169 grams per tonne Au over 3.7 m at St. Anthony Gold Mine Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / St. Anthony Gold Corp. ('St. Anthony' or the 'Company') (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce a significant increase in reported gold grades in drill core from check assaying with Metallic Screen Fire Assay ('MSFA') as compared to Original Fire Assay ('OFA') at the St Anthony gold mine property located in the Kenora-Patricia Mining District, Ontario.
ECONOMY
mining.com

Victoria Gold’s Eagle mine achieves record monthly production

Victoria Gold (TSXV: GCX) has achieved record production at the Eagle gold mine in Canada’s Yukon Territory, producing 20,744 ounces of gold during the month of August. This represents a 65% increase from the same period of 2020. Moreover, ore tonnes stacked on heap leach pad reported monthly record levels, with the achievement of 1.2 and 1.1 million tonnes in July and August respectively.
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Patriot Battery Metals Announces Completion of Phase I Surface Prospecting and Geophysical Surveying at the Corvette-FCI Property, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Patriot') (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce it has completed the first Phase of its surface exploration program, including prospecting and a geophysical survey (announced Aug 19, 2021) at the Company's Corvette-FCI Property (the 'Property'), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Westhaven Drills 265 Metres of 0.49 g/t Gold and 118 Metres of 0.71 g/t Gold Near Surface at Shovelnose; Resumes Drilling

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing drill campaign at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia. Westhaven is reporting assays...
ECONOMY
investorideas.com

Breaking Mining Stock News: Fortune Bay (TSXV: $FOR.V) Intersects 8.00 G/T Gold Over 12 Metres In Initial Step-out Holes At Box, Goldfields Project

HALIFAX, NS - September 14, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, Frankfurt:5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce gold assay results for the first three step-out drill holes completed at the Box gold deposit ("Box"), located on the Company's Goldfields Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1). The drill holes are part of the ongoing Phase 1 resource expansion program which is expected to include approximately 5,000 metres of drilling.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Japan Gold intersects 125 g/t gold from 64.2 m at Ryuo

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that the Ryuo prospect hosts five areas of workings along a 1 km open ended...
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Marvel Acquires Additional Ground at Victoria Lake - Contiguous to Marathon Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(MARVF:OTCQB); ('Marvel' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of an additional 53 mining claims totaling 1,325 hectares of land to add to the Company's existing land position on its Victoria Lake Gold Project. The claims were acquired through an option agreement with a vendor and increases Marvel's land holdings in the area to 7,650 hectares. This new acquisition is located along the Exploits Subzone and covers a large highly prospective structural zone proximal to the Valentine Lake Shear Zone which hosts Marathon Gold's (MOZ) Valentine Gold Project with resources of 4M oz. of gold (www.marathon-gold.com) (Figure 1).
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Viva Gold Drills 22.9 Meters at 1.5 g/t, Including 4.6 Meters at 6.2 g/t, on a Significant Step-Out Drill Hole at its Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-V:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the 'Company' or 'Viva') is pleased to announce strongly positive results on the first hole of its 2021 reverse circulation ('RC') drill program announced on July 12, 2021. Hole TG 2101 was drilled as a 90-meters step-out...
NEVADA STATE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ('Gungnir' or the 'Company') is pleased to report a wide interval of nickel mineralization from continuing drilling at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. New results reported today significantly expand nickel mineralization in hole LAP21-02.
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Wallbridge drills 14.05 metres of 11.6 g/t gold at Fenelon, Quebec

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. [WM-TSX; WLBMF-OTC; WC7-FSE] reports exploration drilling on its 100%-owned Fenelon gold property continues to successfully expand gold mineralization with high-grade intersections at both the eastern and northwestern edges of the area tested by resource drilling to date. The project is located 75 km northwest of Matagami, Quebec.
ECONOMY

