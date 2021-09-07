CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Educated Metro Area in Every State

By Samuel Stebbins
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L2OSV_0bocpMyh00 College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment has fallen by an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor’s degree tend to be far more limited in their career opportunities, job security, and earning potential.

Nationwide, an estimated 33.1% of American adults 25 and older have a bachelor’s degree or higher. Educational attainment rates vary considerably across the country, however, and in nearly every state, there is at least one metro area where the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree is higher than the national average.

Using education data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most educated metropolitan area in every state. It is important to note that Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont have only one metro area, each of which ranks as the least educated metro in the state by default only.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate among adults with a four-year college education was 5.5% 2020. Meanwhile, the jobless rate among those with no more than a high school diploma was 9.0%. In most metro areas on this list, the average unemployment rate is similarly lower than the jobless rate across the state as a whole.

In addition to being better protected from unemployment, Americans with a bachelor’s degree also tend to have higher salaries. The average weekly wage for a college educated worker in the United States is about 67% higher than it is for those with no more than a high school diploma -- and in areas with high educational attainment, incomes also tend to be higher than average. In the majority of metro areas on this list, the typical household earns more in a year than the statewide median household income.

Click here to see the most educated metro area in every state

To determine the most educated metro in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed one-year estimates of the percentage of adults 25 years and over with at least a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

We used the 384 metropolitan statistical areas as delineated by the United States Office of Management and Budget and used by the Census Bureau as our definition of metros.

Each metro was ranked by its bachelor’s degree or higher attainment rate within its state. Since many metros cross state lines, the metro was assigned to the state of its first-listed principal city. Thus, the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV metro area was excluded as it is principally in the District of Columbia. All other 383 metros were included in the rankings.

Additional information on the median earnings for adults 25 and over with earnings that hold a bachelor’s degree, median earnings for adults 25 and over with earnings for all levels of educational attainment, unemployment rates for the 25-64-year-old population that have at least a bachelor’s degree, and unemployment rates for the 25-64-year-old population for all educational attainment levels are also one-year estimates from the 2019 ACS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDRmU_0bocpMyh00

Alabama: Auburn-Opelika
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 41.4% (Alabama: 26.3%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $40,537 (Alabama: $37,217)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $42,033 (Alabama: $50,643)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 2.6% (Alabama: 4.1%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.2% (Alabama: 1.9%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbAch_0bocpMyh00

Alaska: Fairbanks
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 33.3% (Alaska: 30.2%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $55,940 (Alaska: $47,809)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $42,178 (Alaska: $53,033)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 1.8% (Alaska: 4.7%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.4% (Alaska: 1.7%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hq9vh_0bocpMyh00

Arizona: Flagstaff
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 39.6% (Arizona: 30.2%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $38,699 (Arizona: $39,956)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $42,903 (Arizona: $52,077)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 4.5% (Arizona: 4.0%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 0.5% (Arizona: 2.7%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0UwT_0bocpMyh00

Arkansas: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 33.0% (Arkansas: 23.3%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $39,372 (Arkansas: $35,215)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $51,668 (Arkansas: $46,964)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 2.7% (Arkansas: 3.5%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 2.1% (Arkansas: 1.7%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hL9Vc_0bocpMyh00

California: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 52.7% (California: 35.0%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $67,332 (California: $45,095)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $88,470 (California: $65,078)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 3.2% (California: 4.2%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 2.6% (California: 3.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ec5sR_0bocpMyh00

Colorado: Boulder
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 64.8% (Colorado: 42.7%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $51,446 (Colorado: $46,887)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $57,394 (Colorado: $58,229)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 2.5% (Colorado: 3.1%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 2.4% (Colorado: 2.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UB7Zb_0bocpMyh00

Connecticut: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 49.1% (Connecticut: 39.8%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $55,628 (Connecticut: $50,788)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $71,493 (Connecticut: $64,143)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 4.3% (Connecticut: 4.4%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 3.3% (Connecticut: 2.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQgSu_0bocpMyh00

Delaware: Dover*
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 24.5% (Delaware: 33.2%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $37,174 (Delaware: $43,164)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $44,175 (Delaware: $56,603)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 4.2% (Delaware: 3.7%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 2.9% (Delaware: 2.2%)

*Because Dover is the only eligible metro in Delaware, it is the most educated by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vtd69_0bocpMyh00

Florida: Gainesville
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 38.9% (Florida: 30.7%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $37,650 (Florida: $36,021)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $46,689 (Florida: $47,810)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 2.8% (Florida: 3.7%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.9% (Florida: 2.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDXIP_0bocpMyh00

Georgia: Athens-Clarke County
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 42.4% (Georgia: 32.5%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $35,364 (Georgia: $40,312)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $40,951 (Georgia: $53,662)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 4.1% (Georgia: 3.8%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.0% (Georgia: 2.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r4P6z_0bocpMyh00

Hawaii: Urban Honolulu
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 35.8% (Hawaii: 33.6%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $47,223 (Hawaii: $44,557)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $55,489 (Hawaii: $52,183)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 2.6% (Hawaii: 2.8%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.6% (Hawaii: 1.7%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eo7tV_0bocpMyh00

Idaho: Boise City
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 33.3% (Idaho: 28.7%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $37,506 (Idaho: $36,445)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $50,628 (Idaho: $46,364)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 2.9% (Idaho: 2.7%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 2.4% (Idaho: 2.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hutx3_0bocpMyh00

Illinois: Bloomington
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 45.8% (Illinois: 35.8%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $47,426 (Illinois: $45,015)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $55,386 (Illinois: $60,357)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 2.1% (Illinois: 4.1%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.1% (Illinois: 2.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ou2Ua_0bocpMyh00

Indiana: Bloomington
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 41.0% (Indiana: 26.9%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $36,758 (Indiana: $39,833)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $37,279 (Indiana: $50,630)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 2.1% (Indiana: 3.3%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 0.8% (Indiana: 1.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49U5C1_0bocpMyh00

Iowa: Iowa City
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 48.8% (Iowa: 29.3%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $43,690 (Iowa: $41,268)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $50,799 (Iowa: $51,751)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 2.3% (Iowa: 2.8%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.1% (Iowa: 1.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YK1Sy_0bocpMyh00

Kansas: Lawrence
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 47.1% (Kansas: 34.0%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $41,294 (Kansas: $41,181)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $46,222 (Kansas: $51,678)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 2.9% (Kansas: 2.8%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.6% (Kansas: 1.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vKwla_0bocpMyh00

Kentucky: Lexington-Fayette
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 38.3% (Kentucky: 25.1%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $40,696 (Kentucky: $37,674)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $49,756 (Kentucky: $50,711)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 3.8% (Kentucky: 3.7%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 2.2% (Kentucky: 1.7%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKHXm_0bocpMyh00

Louisiana: New Orleans-Metairie
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 32.3% (Louisiana: 25.0%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $39,488 (Louisiana: $37,599)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $50,532 (Louisiana: $50,699)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 5.1% (Louisiana: 4.8%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 2.5% (Louisiana: 2.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=354jZw_0bocpMyh00

Maine: Portland-South Portland
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 42.3% (Maine: 33.2%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $43,783 (Maine: $39,550)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $52,212 (Maine: $47,375)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 2.4% (Maine: 2.7%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.2% (Maine: 1.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQJEc_0bocpMyh00

Maryland: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 41.9% (Maryland: 40.9%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $52,468 (Maryland: $52,011)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $63,782 (Maryland: $65,193)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 3.6% (Maryland: 3.6%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 2.3% (Maryland: 2.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nOT5E_0bocpMyh00

Massachusetts: Boston-Cambridge-Newton
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 49.3% (Massachusetts: 45.0%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $57,095 (Massachusetts: $52,470)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $70,034 (Massachusetts: $65,373)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 3.2% (Massachusetts: 3.3%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 2.0% (Massachusetts: 2.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJ61Z_0bocpMyh00

Michigan: Ann Arbor
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 55.9% (Michigan: 30.0%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $50,444 (Michigan: $40,450)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $56,316 (Michigan: $54,634)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 2.3% (Michigan: 4.2%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.6% (Michigan: 2.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBL7x_0bocpMyh00

Minnesota: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 43.2% (Minnesota: 37.3%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $50,921 (Minnesota: $47,050)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $62,590 (Minnesota: $60,316)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 2.5% (Minnesota: 2.5%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.6% (Minnesota: 1.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ybw0W_0bocpMyh00

Mississippi: Jackson
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 31.0% (Mississippi: 22.3%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $35,638 (Mississippi: $32,574)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $44,007 (Mississippi: $44,148)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 4.6% (Mississippi: 5.1%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 3.0% (Mississippi: 2.9%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPMbT_0bocpMyh00

Missouri: Columbia
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 44.0% (Missouri: 30.2%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $41,496 (Missouri: $40,078)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $47,440 (Missouri: $51,217)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 2.7% (Missouri: 3.0%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 0.2% (Missouri: 1.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k95RC_0bocpMyh00

Montana: Missoula
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 44.4% (Montana: 33.6%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $36,935 (Montana: $36,953)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $37,523 (Montana: $42,150)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 3.7% (Montana: 3.1%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 2.4% (Montana: 2.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BF89_0bocpMyh00

Nebraska: Lincoln
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 39.7% (Nebraska: 33.2%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $41,399 (Nebraska: $41,488)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $48,749 (Nebraska: $50,779)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 2.3% (Nebraska: 2.2%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.2% (Nebraska: 1.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MtAcQ_0bocpMyh00

Nevada: Reno
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 31.6% (Nevada: 25.7%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $41,604 (Nevada: $39,505)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $50,771 (Nevada: $50,293)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 3.7% (Nevada: 4.1%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 2.0% (Nevada: 2.9%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZZPY_0bocpMyh00

New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua*
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 37.8% (New Hampshire: 37.6%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $49,540 (New Hampshire: $47,392)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $60,063 (New Hampshire: $60,544)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 3.2% (New Hampshire: 2.5%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 2.0% (New Hampshire: 1.9%)

*Because Manchester-Nashua is the only eligible metro in New Hampshire, it is the most educated by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJxOp_0bocpMyh00

New Jersey: Trenton-Princeton
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 44.5% (New Jersey: 41.2%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $51,410 (New Jersey: $51,786)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $66,587 (New Jersey: $67,038)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 4.8% (New Jersey: 3.8%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 2.4% (New Jersey: 2.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXxx3_0bocpMyh00

New Mexico: Santa Fe
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 40.1% (New Mexico: 27.7%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $34,213 (New Mexico: $35,284)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $46,063 (New Mexico: $45,109)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 4.1% (New Mexico: 5.0%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 2.9% (New Mexico: 2.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Biss0_0bocpMyh00

New York: Ithaca
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 56.9% (New York: 37.8%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $41,304 (New York: $47,645)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $34,485 (New York: $62,699)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 3.9% (New York: 3.7%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 2.4% (New York: 2.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OojM7_0bocpMyh00

North Carolina: Raleigh-Cary
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 48.0% (North Carolina: 32.3%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $48,018 (North Carolina: $38,534)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $62,009 (North Carolina: $50,977)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 3.0% (North Carolina: 3.6%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 2.3% (North Carolina: 2.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VEkXz_0bocpMyh00

North Dakota: Fargo
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 40.4% (North Dakota: 30.4%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $44,479 (North Dakota: $43,865)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $53,135 (North Dakota: $51,854)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 1.7% (North Dakota: 2.0%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 0.5% (North Dakota: 0.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TiCXn_0bocpMyh00

Ohio: Columbus
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 37.9% (Ohio: 29.3%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $43,475 (Ohio: $40,586)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $56,458 (Ohio: $53,680)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 3.2% (Ohio: 3.7%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.6% (Ohio: 1.9%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AOlq6_0bocpMyh00

Oklahoma: Oklahoma City
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 31.5% (Oklahoma: 26.2%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $40,938 (Oklahoma: $38,088)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $51,054 (Oklahoma: $47,828)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 3.3% (Oklahoma: 3.6%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.8% (Oklahoma: 1.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJfFu_0bocpMyh00

Oregon: Corvallis
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 57.9% (Oregon: 34.5%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $42,203 (Oregon: $40,774)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $44,131 (Oregon: $52,498)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 1.5% (Oregon: 3.9%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 0.9% (Oregon: 2.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMyK0_0bocpMyh00

Pennsylvania: State College
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 43.8% (Pennsylvania: 32.3%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $41,638 (Pennsylvania: $42,229)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $46,842 (Pennsylvania: $55,326)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 2.7% (Pennsylvania: 3.7%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.3% (Pennsylvania: 2.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IdMqy_0bocpMyh00

Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick*
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 33.2% (Rhode Island: 34.8%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $46,675 (Rhode Island: $46,060)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $60,059 (Rhode Island: $57,398)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 3.1% (Rhode Island: 2.9%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.9% (Rhode Island: 1.9%)

*Because Providence-Warwick is the only eligible metro in Rhode Island, it is the most educated by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PGr9b_0bocpMyh00

South Carolina: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 38.0% (South Carolina: 29.6%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $37,229 (South Carolina: $37,727)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $49,512 (South Carolina: $50,734)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 2.5% (South Carolina: 3.7%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 4.7% (South Carolina: 2.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kib7H_0bocpMyh00

South Dakota: Sioux Falls
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 34.6% (South Dakota: 29.7%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $41,681 (South Dakota: $38,646)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $50,721 (South Dakota: $47,630)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 1.4% (South Dakota: 2.2%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.3% (South Dakota: 1.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V9nd3_0bocpMyh00

Tennessee: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 38.5% (Tennessee: 28.7%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $42,242 (Tennessee: $37,610)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $53,000 (Tennessee: $50,633)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 2.4% (Tennessee: 3.8%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.8% (Tennessee: 2.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xn6Ds_0bocpMyh00

Texas: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 46.2% (Texas: 30.8%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $47,319 (Texas: $40,895)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $59,540 (Texas: $56,853)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 3.0% (Texas: 3.5%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 2.0% (Texas: 2.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YlDjh_0bocpMyh00

Utah: Provo-Orem
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 40.6% (Utah: 34.8%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $42,321 (Utah: $41,679)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $50,756 (Utah: $51,611)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 2.1% (Utah: 2.1%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.7% (Utah: 1.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GD3q6_0bocpMyh00

Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington*
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 44.6% (Vermont: 38.7%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $48,264 (Vermont: $41,496)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $51,715 (Vermont: $47,170)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 2.6% (Vermont: 2.5%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.5% (Vermont: 1.6%)

*Because Burlington-South Burlington is the only eligible metro in Vermont, it is the most educated by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OwM5A_0bocpMyh00

Virginia: Charlottesville
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 49.2% (Virginia: 39.6%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $46,462 (Virginia: $46,873)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $57,940 (Virginia: $61,529)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 3.0% (Virginia: 3.2%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 0.9% (Virginia: 2.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1XWG_0bocpMyh00

Washington: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 44.1% (Washington: 37.0%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $55,442 (Washington: $48,567)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $70,458 (Washington: $62,447)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 3.2% (Washington: 3.7%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 2.3% (Washington: 2.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKMCk_0bocpMyh00

West Virginia: Morgantown
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 37.9% (West Virginia: 21.1%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $38,583 (West Virginia: $35,440)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $46,417 (West Virginia: $45,304)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 4.2% (West Virginia: 5.1%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 2.1% (West Virginia: 2.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9Due_0bocpMyh00

Wisconsin: Madison
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 48.6% (Wisconsin: 31.3%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $49,988 (Wisconsin: $42,222)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $56,609 (Wisconsin: $52,425)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 1.7% (Wisconsin: 2.6%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.0% (Wisconsin: 1.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTCDt_0bocpMyh00

Wyoming: Cheyenne
> Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 30.1% (Wyoming: 29.1%)
> Median earnings, all workers: $44,790 (Wyoming: $40,800)
> Median earnings, bachelor's degree holders: $53,679 (Wyoming: $47,962)
> Estimated unemployment rate, all workers: 2.2% (Wyoming: 2.3%)
> Estimated unemployment rate, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.9% (Wyoming: 2.1%)

