CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Boris Johnson unveils £12bn-a-year tax rise to pay for NHS and social care

By Heather Stewart Political editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Og3KN_0bocpIRn00
Boris Johnson Photograph: Martin Pope/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

Boris Johnson has confirmed his government will impose a manifesto-busting £12bn-a-year package of tax increases from next April to tackle NHS Covid backlogs and overhaul social care.

The cabinet signed up on Tuesday morning to a controversial 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance contributions, which will be levied on employers and employees.

Related: What has gone wrong with social care in England?

Tax on share dividends will also be increased by 1.25 percentage points, in a move expected to raise £600m.

Much of the revenue initially will be devoted to cutting waiting lists in the NHS, with social care receiving only £5.3bn of the £36bn expected to be raised over the next three years.

From 2023-24, once HM Revenue’s computer systems have been updated, the NICs increase will be rebadged as a health and social care levy, which will appear as a separate line on payslips.

NI contributions salary table

It will be extended at that point to cover pensioners who are still in work, and the proceeds hypothecated – put into a separate pot by law.

Over time, a growing proportion of the revenue raised will go to social care, allowing the government to implement a new cap on total care costs, so that no individual will have to pay more than £86,000 over their lifetime.

Anyone with under £100,000 in savings will receive some state help under the new system – with care funded completely by the state for those with less than £20,000.

Graph

The prime minster said the plan would relieve people of the fear of “financial ruin” from “catastrophic” care costs.

He told a Downing Street news conference that no Conservative government wanted to raise taxes but said the costs could not have been met through borrowing.

“Everyone knows in their bones that after everything we have spent to protect people through that crisis we cannot now shirk the challenge of putting the NHS back on its feet,” Johnson said.

While the new social care cap will apply only to patients in England, the levy will apply across the UK. The government said health services in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland would receive an extra £2.2bn a year.

The leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees Mogg, announced that MPs will be given a vote on the proposals on Wednesday, with the government keen to secure the agreement of its backbenchers before the party conference season kicks off later this month.

Graph

The health secretary, Sajid Javid, is expected to set out further details of how the money will be spent in the NHS and social care systems, which the government says will become more closely integrated.

The money is intended to fund a further 9m procedures in the NHS, and allow the health service to operate at 110% of planned activity levels by 2023-24 in an effort to tackle the historic backlog of cases after the Covid crisis.

Johnson acknowledged he was breaking the pledge made during the 2019 general election not to raise VAT, income tax or national insurance. “It breaks a manifesto commitment, and I do not do that lightly; but a global pandemic was in no one’s manifesto,” he said.

He said a white paper would be published later this year, with more details of how social care and the NHS will be more closely integrated, and the proposals would ensure that “people get the care that they need, in the right place and at the right time”.

Analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies suggests the tax increase, together with rises in corporation tax already announced by the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, will take the tax burden to its highest ever sustained level.

The Labour leader, Keir Starmer, responding to Johnson, claimed many of the problems in the NHS and care system had existed before the pandemic and accused him of “putting a sticking plaster over a gaping wound”.

The decision to break an explicit manifesto promise has sparked a backlash among Tory MPs, while Labour has pointed out the impact of NIC increases would be borne by younger, low-income workers.

Johnson believes voters will accept the tax increase because of the backdrop of the pandemic.

The government was keen to stress that the national insurance increase was progressive, hitting higher earners harder, and with more than 6 million of the lowest earners exempt.

The decision to charge the levy to working people of pension age is aimed at addressing the perception that older people will not be paying their share.

Conservative MPs could be asked to vote on the proposals as soon as this week, with the government keen to resolve it before the Commons breaks for the annual party conferences in a fortnight.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Boris Johnson squeezes working people in national insurance hike

The prime minister, once again, had to level with us. Flanked by his chancellor and health secretary, he kicked off with some truth bombs. NHS waiting lists would get worse before they got better. Social care wouldn’t improve without more money, and that money must come from tax. It couldn’t...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

‘They came for my daughter’: Afghan single mothers face losing children under Taliban

The day after Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on 14 August, gunmen came for Raihana’s* six-year-old daughter. Widowed when her husband was murdered by Taliban forces in 2020, Raihana had been raising her child as a single mother. After her husband’s death she had fought her in-laws for custody of her daughter and won, thanks to the rights she had under Afghan civil law – which state that single women can keep their children if they can provide for them financially.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Boris Johnson is facing a revolt from MPs – but it’s time to accept that someone has to pay for social care

Maybe this is a good moment to remind ourselves about some things that the Conservatives said in their 2019 election manifesto. This first one has become especially familiar in recent days:“We promise not to raise the rates of income tax, national insurance or VAT. This is a tax guarantee that will protect the incomes of hard-working families across the next parliament.”Another pertinent passage is less often quoted, being the important supplement to Boris Johnson’s pledge two years ago in Downing Street to fix the system of social care for good. The manifesto wording is thus worth recalling:“Because this is...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘Un-Conservative’: Northern Tories criticise Boris Johnson’s social care tax hike as plans clear Commons vote

Northern Tories have criticised Boris Johnson’s plans to introduce a health and social care levy as “un-Conservative”, as they urged ministers to consider regional disparities in regard to the proposals.The criticism comes as MPs voted by 319-248 – a majority of 71 – to back the prime minister’s manifesto-busting hike in national insurance from April 2022 in order to tackle the NHS backlog and attempt to fix the crisis in social care.Attempting to shore up support for the proposals among members of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs ahead of the vote on Wednesday evening, Mr Johnson insisted...
POLITICS
The Independent

Matt Hancock heckled as he praises Boris Johnson for social care reform

Matt Hancock was heckled as he praised PM Boris Johnson for the social care reform in his first appearance in the Commons since resigning. The Prime Minister announced the National Insurance rate will rise by 1.25% to fund health and social care after the Covid pandemic. The former Health Secretary...
HEALTH
BBC

Social care reform: BBC Political Editor questions Boris Johnson

The BBC's political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, has asked the prime minister if the Conservatives are still a low tax party. The question came at a press conference after the government announced increases to taxation, which will take the UK's tax burden on workers to the highest for 40 years. The...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Social Care#Nhs England#Uk#Nhs#Covid#Hm Revenue#Conservative#The House Of Commons#Labour#Nic
The Independent

Watch live as Boris Johnson holds news conference on social care reform

Boris Johnson is addressing the nation and confirming, again, a 1.25 per cent National Insurance (NI) hike to rescue the NHS and pay for social care reforms. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, the prime minister admitted “waiting lists will get worse before they get better” but that the government was doing “what should have been done a very long time ago”.
HEALTH
Nursing Times

Plans for tax rise to support NHS and reform social care

The prime minister has announced a 1.25% tax rise in order to increase funding for health and social care by £36bn over the next three years. He said this would help address the risks of “catastrophic costs” for social care. But only £5.4bn of the funding will go to social care over the initial three-year period, beginning in 2022-23.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s national insurance tax rise: How much would you have to pay?

PM Boris Johnson has announced a UK-wide national insurance (NI) hike from next April to pay for health and social care reforms.The controversial policy has drawn widespread criticism – with many MPs, three former Tory chancellors and think tanks saying that it is yet another compulsory tax on working people and businesses.The Conservative Party had pledged in its most recent manifesto, in 2019, that it will not raise the rate of income tax, VAT or NI.Now, Mr Johnson insists NI must be increased to tackle a health and social care backlog caused by the Covid pandemic, adding that it would be...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
BBC

Social care: Wales to get extra cash from Boris Johnson overhaul

Wales will receive extra cash for health and social care services from a rise in National Insurance, under new plans. Ministers in Cardiff will receive £700m a year more to spend by 2024-25. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the cash was a "union dividend" as he unveiled plans to reform...
HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

Senior Sunderland councillor questions Boris Johnson's social care plans

While the City Council’s Cabinet has welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement of extra funding for the Health and Social Care Sector, Cabinet. Secretary Coun Paul Stewart says he is ‘disappointed’ with the level of support, where the money would initally be spent and the way that the changes will be funded.
BUSINESS
yourmoney.com

Boris Johnson announces 1.25% national insurance hike to fund social care

Boris Johnson said National Insurance rates will go up by 1.25 per cent from April 2022 to help fund “the biggest catch-up programme in NHS history”. He said the new levy would raise almost £36bn over the next three years, with money “going directly to health and social care” across the whole UK.
HEALTH
The Guardian

Social care: tax hikes, broken promises and more pain to come

Boris Johnson appeared, on the surface at least, super-confident as parliament returned last week to tackle the vast backlog of challenges that Covid-19 has left piled high in ministerial in-trays across Whitehall. On a visit to a care home in east London, the prime minister cheerfully clasped a mug saying...
AFGHANISTAN
Shropshire Star

Tory tax plans ‘an attack on working people’ – Labour

The party said a combination of policies would hit the lowest paid the hardest. Hospitality and retail workers will be more than £1,000 worse off a year under Tory proposals, Labour has alleged. The party said its own analysis had found the national insurance hike announced by the Conservatives to...
INCOME TAX
The Guardian

The Guardian

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy