Next Round: How Caffe Dante Went From Neighborhood Coffee Shop to ‘World’s Best Bar’
When Linden Pride took over ownership of New York City's Caffe Dante in 2015, he inherited its rich history, too. Dante opened in 1915 as a small coffee shop in the West Village and quickly became a beloved spot among locals. Over a century later, the 900-square-foot café is still serving up coffee, but has also gained global accolades for its cocktails — including a 2019 distinction as "World's Best Bar."
