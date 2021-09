The Mets' offense didn't do them any favors in their 2-1 extra innings loss to the Marlins on Wednesday night, but neither did the decisions made by manager Luis Rojas. With the Mets and Marlins tied at 1-1 in the top of the 10th inning, Rojas opted to first pinch-hit Luis Guillorme for Kevin Pillar with a runner on third and two outs. After Guillorme walked, this brought up struggling catcher James McCann's spot, and Rojas chose to pinch-hit Patrick Mazeika, who stepped to the plate with a .200 batting average. Unfortunately, Mazeika couldn't come through, grounding one back to the pitcher to end the threat.

