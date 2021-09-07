CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC dismisses plea for recognising Hockey as national game

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Supreme Court today dismissed as withdrawn the PIL filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari, seeking directions to the respondents, Union of India (UoI) and other sports bodies concerned, for recognising the game of Hockey as the national game of India. A three-judge bench of the...

Delhi HC rejects Afghan national's plea

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has denied permission to an Afghan national to visit his country in view of the prevailing circumstances in Afghanistan and the bleak chance of the petitioner being able to come back to India. "In view of this fact and particularly...
SC refuses urgent hearing of plea seeking re-opening temple

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to give an urgent hearing on a plea seeking a direction to the Jharkhand government to re-open the Baba Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Temple at Deoghar for devotees. A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Surya...
SC declines plea for setting up task force on COVID deaths

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to set up an international task force of experts to determine the origin of the second wave of COVID-19 virus which was responsible for the deaths in India from April to June this year.
India appointed three top women judges. Is it too early to celebrate?

The recent appointments of three female judges to the top court, and reports that one of them - Justice BV Nagarathna - could one day become India's first female chief justice, is being hailed as a "historic moment". The three women - Justice Hima Kohli, Justice Bela M Trivedi and...
#Olympics#Field Hockey#Cricket#Sc#Ani#Pil#Union Of India#The Government Of India#Judges#The Supreme Court#Respondents#Uoi#National Game
Delhi HC issues notice to UIDAI

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Unique Identification Authority Of India (UIDAI) and others on a petition against Google Pay alleging unauthorised operations under the banking laws. A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh...
Jyoti Randhawa lauds golf tournament in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 15 (ANI): Appreciating the five-day golf tournament organised jointly by Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism at Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) in Srinagar, India's top golfer Jyoti Randhawa on Wednesday said that it was a good step towards promoting golf tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.
At UNHRC, India rejects OIC remarks on J-K

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): India has slammed Pakistan and OIC at the Human Rights Council for making references to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. India exercised its right of reply and said it has become a habit for Pakistan to misuse the platforms provided by the Council to propagate its malicious propaganda.
Indian democracy is not a choice, it is way of life

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that Indian democracy is not just a choice made in 1947, but a way of life. Speaking on International Day of Democracy at the international webinar ''Independent India@75: Democratic Traditions'' conducted by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Jaishankar said, "It is appropriate that the International Day of Democracy is commemorated with particular enthusiasm in the world's largest and most energetic democracy. After all, for India, democracy was not just a choice we made in 1947, but a way of life well before that. Few societies can compare with the pluralism that has been our historical characteristic."India has a long tradition of representative government. About 2,500 years ago, the Lichchhavi Republics had developed a consultative and democratic process of governance. Similarly, village panchayats with delegates gathering for a type of local grand assembly was an established custom in the 10th century Chola era, he said.
BharatPe launches 'BharatPe Lagao, World Cup Jao' contest

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Keeping up with its endeavour to empower small merchants, BharatPe, India's leading fintech Company for merchants, has rolled out an innovative contest for its merchant partners called 'BharatPe Lagao, World Cup Jao'. As a part of the initiative, BharatPe is giving its BharatPe QR...
Delhi Capitals' Rabada, Nortje, Dwarshuis arrive in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], September 15 (ANI): Delhi Capitals' fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje from South Africa and Ben Dwarshuis from Australia arrived at the team hotel in Dubai on Wednesday ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. All players were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival....
Film on Afghan rescue crisis announced

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): A film based on real incidents of the Afghan rescue crisis titled 'Garud' was announced on Wednesday. The upcoming John Abraham starrer 'Attack' producer Ajay Kapoor has joined hands with Subhash Kale for 'Garud', a film based on the Afghan rescue crisis. Other details related to the director and cast are yet to be announced.
Union cabinet announces PLI schemes for auto industry

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): To enhance India's manufacturing capabilities, Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the production linked incentive (PLI) schemes for the auto, auto-component, and drone industries. Briefing media about the Cabinet decision, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the PLI scheme has a budgetary provision of Rs 26,058...
PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu, Om Birla jointly launch Sansad TV

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Wednesday launched the Sansad TV. The launch date coincides with the International Day of Democracy, informed the official communique by the Prime Minister's Office. Sansad TV...
Olymp Trade's 7 years of super trading

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Olymp Trade's 7th anniversary will be marked by a unique trading tournament, the Super 7 Quest. Traders can manifest their superpowers and earn rewards!On its 7th anniversary, Olymp Trade will make a spectacular online trading tournament, the Super 7 Quest! It's a week-long trading challenge with each day dedicated to one of the key features of Olymp Trade marked as one of the 7 magical artifacts.
Tata Group makes financial bid for Air India sale

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): The Tata Group has made its financial bid for the debt-laden national carrier Air India (AI) on Wednesday, said government sources. Meanwhile, the government said that financial bids for Air India disinvestment has been received and the process to sell the airline to private players is now in the final phase.
Blossom Media announces winners of 3rd edition iconic Brand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The global pandemic has affected all business alike, but small and medium enterprises were hit harder. They had to face issues of manpower, cash crunch, and lack of digital infra among others. But out of them some responded to the situation and emerged stronger than ever, broadening the horizon and setting new benchmark.
Rajnath Singh addresses in 'Indo-US Economic Summit'

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that Indo-US cooperation will go a long way to restore normalcy and further boost economic dynamism. His remarks came while he was addressing the 'Indo-US Economic Summit' via video conferencing today organised by the Indo-American Chamber...
Hyderabad based start-up to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/SRV Media): Mark8Smart E-Mobility Infra Private Limited, an EV infrastructure start-up based out of Hyderabad announced two flagship EV Charging projects under their brand SmartChargEV. Aimed at facilitating unhindered intercity and interstate movement of electric vehicles across the country, "The Blue Wire" project announced on...
Despite Oli's assurance of no Chinese encroachment, Deuba's

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 15 (ANI): China --which claims itself all-weather ally of Kathmandu -- has encroached upon Nepali land in the Humla district since last year and it has forced the current Himalayan nation's government to form a committee to address border issues with Beijing, a media report said. However,...
Keshav Maharaj talks about South Africa's series win

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 15 (ANI): South Africa stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj has said that his side can strive to do better in the powerplay as a bowling group. His remark came as South Africa defeated Sri Lanka in the third T20I to win the three-match series 3-0 on Tuesday.
