Formula One legend Sir Jackie Stewart has said Max Verstappen is “taking longer than expected to mature”, following the Red Bull driver’s crash with Lewis Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix.Verstappen leads the F1 drivers’ standings as he bids to dethrone seven-time champion Hamilton, but neither man recorded any points on Sunday as they took each other out of the race at Monza.Verstappen had already conceded the race lead to eventual winner Daniel Ricciardo and suffered a nightmare 11-second pit stop before the Dutchman’s difficult afternoon ended with a coming-together with Hamilton – not for the first time this...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO