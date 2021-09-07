CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Parents Celebrate Becoming Empty Nesters With Hilarious Photo Shoot

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow here are some parents who are more than thrilled to be empty nesters. And they found a unique way to celebrate the new milestone! After shipping their third and youngest child off to college, the couple popped some champagne and posed for some hilarious professional photos. They even had a sign that read “Expecting Zero Kids” and “Due Date: August 2021.”

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
capecodtimes.com

Photo Shoot: A life long sandwich

It is 6 a.m., two pieces of bread on the counter, the left one gets jelly, peanut butter on the right, joined up with a water and banana in the lunch box and ready to start another day. Except this isn’t just another day, it’s the first day of school. The circled date on the calendar that immediately stops summer for parents and kids alike and fall begins. My history with the PB&J dates back all the way to kindergarten, granted my mom was making the lunches then. But teamed up with a carton of school milk, those pesky small cubes nearly impossible to coax open, which was lunch every day through grade school. The social pressures of junior high and high school demanded buying the school lunch. But after college the work world beckoned and this seasoned photojournalist turned to his old friend for lunch, peanut butter and jelly, preferably grape. This meal could sit in a boiling hot car or freeze up in winter and still present as a filling amount of calories no matter where the assignments happened.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empty Nesters#Champagne#Photo Shoot
theirregular.com

Senior Photo Shoot

I am sitting at the kitchen table the Hill Place — or “camp,” as the kids call it. Last night Steven and I came over for our bi-weekly mowing session. I maneuver under and around all the trees, rocks, flower gardens and bushes while he rides in and out of all the dangerous dips made by the decomposing organics that were pushed up and over the old saw mill when the pond was dug 50 years ago. By working together, we can get the chore finished in a day. A long day, but a day.
PHOTOGRAPHY
wspa.com

Alopecia Awareness Photo Shoot

These women are bald, bold and beautiful. September is Alopecia Awareness Month. Our next guests want you to know that you are not alone and they will help build you up. Local photographer, Mary Denman is here to tell us her story and about this special friendship she now has with Rashanda and how together they want to help build up other women who have lost their hair.
PHOTOGRAPHY
InspireMore

3 Ways To Help Foster Kids Without Becoming A Foster Parent

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Did you know there are currently over 400,000 kids in the foster care system right now? It’s an overwhelming, tragic number. After reading that number, you may be thinking, ‘I want to help these kids, but I’m not in a place to become a foster parent and take in kids.’ Well, you’re in luck because that is not the only way to get involved in foster care and help kids in the system. Here are three ways you can get involved right now!
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WPRI

Are you an empty nester?

It’s that time of year as kids head off to college and the house is empty. Some parents don’t know how to deal with that feeling that their child is gone and this is a new reality. Author Shari Leid talks to us about how to handle being an ‘Empty...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Harper's Bazaar

57 Celebrities with Famous Parents

Being born into an A-list family means you're pretty much guaranteed to be famous if you want the lifestyle. Proof? All these talented stars who are stealing the spotlight from their legendary parents right now. We have Bella and Gigi Hadid, Jaden and Willow Smith, Kate and Oliver Hudson, and literally all the Beckhams. And that's just sets of siblings. These are the top celebrity children currently taking over Hollywood—including some that may surprise you.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wfxb.com

Baby Pees on Priest During Baptism in Hilarious Video

A video of an infant’s baptism gone wrong is now going viral. The father was live-streaming the christening of his seven-month-old son at a Greek church in New York City last month. But he did not expect to catch the moment his son would return the favor with some of his own holy water…meaning he peed right on the priest!
RELIGION
doorcountydailynews.com

Parents becoming more comfortable searching for help

Do not be concerned if you feel like you need a little extra help raising your kids as the family dynamic has changed over time. A 2015 Pew Research study shows 26 percent of kids live in a single-parent household, up from 19 percent in 1980 and 9 percent in 1960. Dads have also become more involved with their kids, though the study show fathers think less of their parenting skills than mothers do. Only 39 percent of fathers believe they are doing a good job compared to 51 percent of mothers. It has led to an increase in interest in parenting courses like last month’s Focus on Fathers program hosted by UW-Extension. Human Development and Relationships Educator Renee Koenig says it is great for moms and dads to reach out to other resources and each other so they can become better parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy