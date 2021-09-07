Parents Celebrate Becoming Empty Nesters With Hilarious Photo Shoot

It is 6 a.m., two pieces of bread on the counter, the left one gets jelly, peanut butter on the right, joined up with a water and banana in the lunch box and ready to start another day. Except this isn’t just another day, it’s the first day of school. The circled date on the calendar that immediately stops summer for parents and kids alike and fall begins. My history with the PB&J dates back all the way to kindergarten, granted my mom was making the lunches then. But teamed up with a carton of school milk, those pesky small cubes nearly impossible to coax open, which was lunch every day through grade school. The social pressures of junior high and high school demanded buying the school lunch. But after college the work world beckoned and this seasoned photojournalist turned to his old friend for lunch, peanut butter and jelly, preferably grape. This meal could sit in a boiling hot car or freeze up in winter and still present as a filling amount of calories no matter where the assignments happened.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 12 DAYS AGO