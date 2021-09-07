CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins release Week 1 depth chart ahead of Patriots game

By Kyle Crabbs
 8 days ago
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have released their first regular season depth chart of the year — a necessary component of the buildup to any game throughout the year. And for the Dolphins there aren’t too many deviations from the preseason roster that the team released in the early portions of the preseason other than a diminished roster and less total names included.

What does the depth chart show for Miami? Here’s a look at Week 1’s iteration:

OFFENSE

Wide Receiver (1) – DeVante Parker, Preston Williams

Left Tackle – Austin Jackson**, Greg Little

Left Guard – Solomon Kindley, Robert Jones

Center – Michael Deiter, Greg Mancz

Right Guard – Robert Hunt, Robert Jones

Right Tackle – Jesse Davis, Liam Eichenberg

Tight End – Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen**, Durham Smythe, Cethan Carter OR Hunter Long

Running Back – Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown, Salvon Ahmed

Quarterback – Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett

Wide Receiver (2) – Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson

Wide Receiver (3) – Jakeem Grant, Mack Hollins

*Wide receiver Will Fuller is suspended for Week 1 and not on the active roster

** indicates reserve/COVID-19 list

DEFENSE

Defensive End (1) – Emmanuel Ogbah, Adam Butler

Nose Tackle – Raekwon Davis, John Jenkins

Defensive End (2) – Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler

Linebacker (1) – Jerome Baker, Duke Riley

Linebacker (2) – Elandon Roberts, Sam Eguavoen

Linebacker (3) – Andrew Van Ginkel, Brennan Scarlett, Jaelan Phillips

Nickel CB – Justin Coleman, Elijah Campbell Jamal Perry

Cornerback (1) – Byron Jones, Noah Igbinoghene

Cornerback (2) – Xavien Howard, Nik Needham, Trill Williams

Free Safety – Justin McCourty, Jevon Holland

Strong Safety – Eric Rowe, Brandon Jones, Clayton Fejedelem

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker – Jason Sanders

Punter – Michael Palardy

Holder – Michael Palardy

Long Snapper – Blake Ferguson

Kick Returner – Jakeem Grant, Jaylen Waddle

Punt Returner – Jakeem Grant, Jaylen Waddle

As compared to the offseason, Miami did update their offensive line grouping — but there seems to still be some level of gamesmanship being played here. The Dolphins list Nik Needham as a second-string player; same as Albert Wilson at wide receiver. But both have been among the most impressive performers throughout camp. Jaelan Phillips, on the other hand, almost certainly won’t log third-string reps on the defensive front.

And so while we have our first depth chart, we’d be willing to bet the actual snap distribution on Sunday tells us a different story of who is where in the pecking order.

