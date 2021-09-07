Miami Dolphins release Week 1 depth chart ahead of Patriots game
The Miami Dolphins have released their first regular season depth chart of the year — a necessary component of the buildup to any game throughout the year. And for the Dolphins there aren’t too many deviations from the preseason roster that the team released in the early portions of the preseason other than a diminished roster and less total names included.
What does the depth chart show for Miami? Here’s a look at Week 1’s iteration:
OFFENSE
Wide Receiver (1) – DeVante Parker, Preston Williams
Left Tackle – Austin Jackson**, Greg Little
Left Guard – Solomon Kindley, Robert Jones
Center – Michael Deiter, Greg Mancz
Right Guard – Robert Hunt, Robert Jones
Right Tackle – Jesse Davis, Liam Eichenberg
Tight End – Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen**, Durham Smythe, Cethan Carter OR Hunter Long
Running Back – Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown, Salvon Ahmed
Quarterback – Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett
Wide Receiver (2) – Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson
Wide Receiver (3) – Jakeem Grant, Mack Hollins
*Wide receiver Will Fuller is suspended for Week 1 and not on the active roster
** indicates reserve/COVID-19 list
DEFENSE
Defensive End (1) – Emmanuel Ogbah, Adam Butler
Nose Tackle – Raekwon Davis, John Jenkins
Defensive End (2) – Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler
Linebacker (1) – Jerome Baker, Duke Riley
Linebacker (2) – Elandon Roberts, Sam Eguavoen
Linebacker (3) – Andrew Van Ginkel, Brennan Scarlett, Jaelan Phillips
Nickel CB – Justin Coleman, Elijah Campbell Jamal Perry
Cornerback (1) – Byron Jones, Noah Igbinoghene
Cornerback (2) – Xavien Howard, Nik Needham, Trill Williams
Free Safety – Justin McCourty, Jevon Holland
Strong Safety – Eric Rowe, Brandon Jones, Clayton Fejedelem
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker – Jason Sanders
Punter – Michael Palardy
Holder – Michael Palardy
Long Snapper – Blake Ferguson
Kick Returner – Jakeem Grant, Jaylen Waddle
Punt Returner – Jakeem Grant, Jaylen Waddle
As compared to the offseason, Miami did update their offensive line grouping — but there seems to still be some level of gamesmanship being played here. The Dolphins list Nik Needham as a second-string player; same as Albert Wilson at wide receiver. But both have been among the most impressive performers throughout camp. Jaelan Phillips, on the other hand, almost certainly won’t log third-string reps on the defensive front.
And so while we have our first depth chart, we’d be willing to bet the actual snap distribution on Sunday tells us a different story of who is where in the pecking order.
