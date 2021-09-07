CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees odds, expert picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The Toronto Blue Jays (74-62) and New York Yankees (78-59) play the second game of a four-game series Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Blue Jays at Yankees odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Blue Jays LHP Steven Matz (10-7, 3.80 ERA) makes his 27th start. He has a 1.34 WHIP, 8.5 K/9 and 2.6 BB/9 through 123 IP.

  • Allowed two runs, five hits and four walks with five strikeouts across five innings in a 100-pitch no-decision against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday.
  • Gave up just one run, six hits and no walks with a season-high 10 strikeouts across 6 2/3 IP in a win May 25 in his only appearance this season vs. NYY.

Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole (14-6, 2.73 ERA) makes his 26th start. He has a 0.97 WHIP, 12.5 K/9 and 1.9 BB/9 through 155 IP.

  • Allowed just one run, four hits and no walks with a season-high 15 strikeouts across 7 IP in a win against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim Wednesday.
  • Has a 2-0 record, 2.33 ERA and .171 opponent batting average with 20 strikeouts across 19 1/3 IP in three starts vs. TOR this season.

Blue Jays at Yankees odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 7:15 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Blue Jays +170 (bet $100 to win $170) | Yankees -210 (bet $210 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Blue Jays +1.5 (-120) | Yankees -1.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

Prediction

Yankees 5, Blue Jays 2

Money line (ML)

The Yankees (-210) will cost you more than two times your potential return, which is just too risky despite the red-hot Cole being on the mound.

AVOID.

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

YANKEES -1.5 (+100) is worth playing while Cole is running hot. The Yankees have covered the run line in each of his past three starts outscoring the opposition 19-4 during the stretch.

Pitching matchups are half the battle when wagering on baseball, and it’s the same reason why we suggested Hyun Jin Ryu for the Jays in the series opener.

Go lightly, however, as the Yankees have failed to hit the run line in each of the past four as a favorite, losing outright on three of those occasions.

Yes, the Blue Jays +1.5 (-120) have won five in a row, but they’re still just 2-6 in the past eight as an underdog. And Toronto is still just 1-4 in the past five meetings with New York.

New York has also won four in a row, and six of the past eight, with Cole on the bump.

Over/Under (O/U)

Play UNDER 8.5 (-102) lightly with two solid pitchers going.

The Under is 4-1 across the past five for the Yankees, including the opener on Labor Day, which cashed by a run-and-a-half.

The Under is also 4-0 in the past four on the road for the Jays, while going 9-2 in their past 11 games against a right-handed starter. The Under is 10-2 in Toronto’s past 12 as an underdog, too.

