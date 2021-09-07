CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talisker Intersects 1 g/t Au over 116.25m within 0.56 g/t over 441.2m Confirming 1,100m Continuous Vertical Panel at Pioneer

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (' Talisker ' or the ' Company ') ( TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF ) is pleased to announce results from drill holes SB-2021-048 and SB2021-055 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. These holes are the fourth and fifth holes drilled by Talisker this year in the recently discovered bulk-tonnage mineralization at Pioneer, located 2 kilometres to the south-east of the Bralorne township. Talisker continues to drill high grade vein resource at Bralorne.

