WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Without a Labor Day Parade, the Western Pennsylvania District of Laborers did not have the opportunity to show their support for President Biden’s infrastructure bill. So today, they paraded through downtown calling on legislators to pass it. “They want to go to work. They want to go to work. They want to do everything they can to go to work. We’re filling out cards to flood our senators and congressman in support of this bill,” Philip Ameris said. Just days ago, the Senate passed the bill, but it’s stalling in the House. Philip Ameris, the President of the Western PA District...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO