CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fury Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX: FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ('Fury' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide a corporate and exploration update. Corporate Highlights. Appointed Tim Clark, a 23-year veteran in institutional capital markets with experience in the global metals and mining industry,...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Can B Corp. to Produce 13,000 Liters of Delta-8 and Other Isomers with Potential $10 Million Revenue

Newly acquired Colorado facilities will process isolate for Can B Products. HICKSVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Can B Corp. (OTCQB:CANB) ('Can B' or the 'Company'), a diversified health and wellness company, announced today plans to fulfill a new hemp processing agreements after securing hemp biomass and winterized crude to create over 13,000 Liters (1 Liter = 1.05 Quarts) of isomers, including Delta-8, with a potential wholesale value exceeding $10 million at today's market price. The biomass Can-B has secured is harvested hemp that is the core ingredient to make hemp isolate which is the CBD component of Can B's CBD tinctures, salves, gels, as well as its line of isomers such as Delta-8.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Interra Copper Files 43-101 for Thane Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTCQB:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) ('Interra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has completed and filed a technical Report, a N.I. 43-101 compliant report on it's primary asset - the 206 square kilometer Thane Property in North Central B.C. The...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Mawson Announces Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson') or (the 'Company') (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and Restricted Share Unit Plan ('RSUs'), the Company has granted 250,000 stock options and 700,000 RSUs to certain officers and employees of the Company, exercisable and issuable for up to 950,000 common shares of the Company (the 'Common Shares'). The stock options are exercisable at $0.22 per Common Share for a period of three years. The RSUs vest immediately and entitle the holder to receive one Common Share for each RSU granted. Each of the Stock Option Plan and RSU Plan were last approved by the Company's shareholders at the annual general meeting held on November 18, 2020.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#New Gold#Gold Mines#United States#Nyse American#Company#Adjust#Committee Bay#Fury Gold#Fury News#The Raven Prospect
martechseries.com

BlueRush Retains Skyline Corporate Communications Group to Provide Investor Relations Services

BlueRush Inc. (“BlueRush” or the “Company“), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service (SaaS) company, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC (“Skyline“) to manage its investor relations and corporate communications activities within the financial community in the United States.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Mace Security International Launches Personal Safety Products on Lowes.com

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Mace Security International (OTCQX:MACE) today announced its top-selling personal safety and security products are now available on Lowes.com. 'The personal safety market has experienced solid growth in the past 12 to18 months, and our new launch on Lowes.com brings our most...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE: BM5) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement and provide a corporate update in regards to its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the ' Kinsley Mountain Project '), located in southeast Elko County, Nevada.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
dallassun.com

MINTMARK Began a New 2.0 Strategic Phase

On September 6th Beijing time, MINTMARK held a press conference in United States of America. Reuters Dow Jones and Yahoo media were be invited. With the successful conclusion of the last multinational round table, MINTMARK and BC Fund reached a deeper cooperation framework. Now the company has officially entered a period of rapid development. In order to better adapt to the subsequent development, it has made comprehensive adjustments and upgrades in the company's structure.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Forum Provides Update and Plans for First Quarter 2022

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders with a review of the Company's current exploration activities and exploration plans for the next six months on its copper, uranium, nickel, cobalt and palladium projects in Saskatchewan and Idaho (Figure 1).
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Volta Partners With Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to Provide Electric Vehicle Charging

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2021-- Volta Inc. (“Volta”), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks, is partnering with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, to make EV charging accessible to its guests at their parks across the United States.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC:IOTC) ('IotaComm' or the 'Company'), a wireless communication and data analytics software company, is pleased to provide the following update in regards to its reporting requirements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). As was previously announced,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

Kingfisher Provides Update on Diamond Drilling at the Goldrange Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ('Kingfisher' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on diamond drilling at the Goldrange Project as the Company awaits analytical results. Goldrange is located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake in Southwest British Columbia.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

NovAccess Global, Inc. CEO Interviewed On MoneyTV

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / NovAccess Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) announced Dr. Dwain Irvin's interview on MoneyTV aired on September 11, 2021. MoneyTV has been in the business for 25 years, reaching 200 million homes in 75 countries. Dr. Dwain Irvin's interview can be watched here.
CLEVELAND, OH
dallassun.com

Snipp Interactive Secures EUR 200,000+ Contract with Leading Pan European Luxury Pet Supplier; Reports Year To Date International Revenues of over USD $1.5MM for The First Time In Three Years

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has recently secured a EUR 200,000+ contract for the Company's SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement) Platform with a leading Italian luxury ecommerce retailer. The Client is a subsidiary of a seventy-year-old leading European retail development group with a retail presence in over 25 European countries. The group is also eying expansion into North America and Asia of its luxury pet brands and will leverage Snipp's technology to create a unified platform to facilitate its expansion by gathering unique zero- and first-party data to create a more personalized relationship with its customers globally.
PETS
dallassun.com

Granite Creek Copper Launches Phase 3 of 2021 Drill Program at Carmacks Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ('Granite Creek' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the successful completion of Phase 2 of its 2021 drilling program, consisting of 20 holes of reverse circulation ('RC') drilling on Zones 2, 5 and 12 at the Carmacks deposit, as well as step-out drilling at Zone A in the Carmacks North target area. The Company has now launched the third and final phase of the 2021 drill campaign, returning to Zone 2000S at the Carmacks deposit to complete offsets of hole CRM21-011 where the Company intercepted a 105.52-meter interval of copper sulphide mineralization grading 1.18% CuEq (0.96% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 0.18 g/t Au, and 4.06 g/t Ag), including a high-grade intercept of 2.55% CuEq (2.17% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 0.36 g/t Au and 9.13 g/t Ag) over 21.22 meters (see news release dated August 24, 2021). The goal of Phase 3 is to continue to expand known resources and confirm the geometry in Zone 2000S to support the development of a mine plan for the sulphide portion of the deposit now underway by Sedgman and Mining Plus.
INDUSTRY
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Banking Platform SEBA Bank Adds to Leadership Team

Digital asset banking platform SEBA Bank this week announced a number of additions to its management team. Mathias Schuetz, current regional head of Avaloq Switzerland and CEO of Avaloq Sourcing (Switzerland and Liechtenstein) AG, has been appointed head of Client and Technology Solutions and member of the Executive Committee as of Oct. 18. Schuetz brings more than 20 years of international experience in digital banking solutions and business development and technology with a focus on B2B.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Clean Vision Appoints Veteran Global Environment and Green Energy Expert Michael K. Dorsey, Ph.D. to Its Board of Directors; Dorsey Brings 30 Years' Senior-Level Eco-Policy Experience

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that it has appointed Michael K. Dorsey, Ph.D., M.A., M.F.S, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Dorsey is a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Greatland Gold provides update on activity at Havieron Project

Investing.com – Greatland Gold (LON:GGPL) has provided an update on its drilling and exploration activities at its Havieron Project in the Paterson region of Western Australia. Since the last update, drilling activities include new results from the growth drilling programme which continue to support the potential for resource expansion of...
METAL MINING

Comments / 0

Community Policy