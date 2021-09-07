New Real Estate Report Shows Lake Listings up $10 Billion
New report details current lake home listings nationally and by state; CEO shares real estate insights. HOOVER, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / With Labor Day behind us, fall holidays approaching, football back in action, and COVID concerns lingering, families are still looking to lake properties as investments and escapes. Over the past year, families bought lake homes as a way to safely reconnect with families and friends. The lake real estate market footprint at Lake Homes Realty reaches 34 states and now exceeds $38 billion. The total amount of lake home and lot listings is up nearly $10 billion since this spring.www.dallassun.com
Comments / 0