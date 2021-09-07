CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

New Real Estate Report Shows Lake Listings up $10 Billion

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew report details current lake home listings nationally and by state; CEO shares real estate insights. HOOVER, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / With Labor Day behind us, fall holidays approaching, football back in action, and COVID concerns lingering, families are still looking to lake properties as investments and escapes. Over the past year, families bought lake homes as a way to safely reconnect with families and friends. The lake real estate market footprint at Lake Homes Realty reaches 34 states and now exceeds $38 billion. The total amount of lake home and lot listings is up nearly $10 billion since this spring.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Gallatin County real estate report shows prices up, inventory low

Bozeman homes stayed on the market for an average of less than two weeks in August as the city’s residential real estate market continued to see high prices and low inventory. The median price for a single-family home in August rose to $769,000, a 31% increase from August 2020, according...
BOZEMAN, MT
1077 WRKR

See Inside the 10 Most Expensive Michigan Homes on the Market Right Now

Do you ever see some homes as you are driving and you see how absolutely gorgeous they are on the outside and think "man, I wonder what that must be like on the inside?" Well, thanks to real estate websites like Zillow, we can see the insides of plenty of fabulous places that are for sale at the time. You can peek at the pictures from the inside and get all of the details of what they've got going on there and get all of the details...whether you understand most of it or not.
MICHIGAN STATE
Law.com

Special Report: South Florida Commercial Real Estate is 'Off the Charts'

All eyes are on the South Florida’s real estate market as companies large and small from across the country relocate or expand to enjoy its sunny climes and tax benefits, accelerated by the pandemic. Big businesses are breathing life into South Florida’s office market, with major companies creating a ripple...
FLORIDA STATE
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Southwood Real Estate September 2021 Market Report

Southwood Real Estate September 2021 Market Report. For September 2021, there are no homes for sale in the Southwood community of Stuart, FL. There are also no homes currently under contract. In the past 12 months, 6 Southwood homes have sold. The sales prices ranged from $413,500 up to $460,000....
STUART, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
Investopedia

Texas Real Estate School

The Texas Real Estate School is a real estate school designed to help Texas real estate professionals pass their exams and succeed in the real estate industry. The school puts great emphasis on instructor support for current and former students, and instructors are available throughout the week to answer questions and help guide students. The school offers online self-paced courses including pre-licensing, exam prep, and continuing education classes for agents and brokers. However, it doesn’t offer any additional classes on topics such as appraisal or property management.
EDUCATION
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction New From Around NH

Eastern Analytical Inc., an environmental lab in Concord, has moved into a newly constructed laboratory at 51 Antrim Ave., Concord. EAI said the new laboratory offers the ability to bring new methodologies online, and additional space for new drilling machinery. “As president of EAI, it is exciting for me to...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Lake Washington#Long Lake#Flathead Lake#Al Accesswire#Covid#Lake Homes Realty#Mls
Stamford Advocate

The Agency, Global Real Estate Brokerage, Welcomes New Franchisee in Maui, Hawaii

The New Location Becomes 23rd Franchise for Global Real Estate Brokerage. Global real estate brokerage, The Agency has announced the launch of its new franchise office in Maui, Hawaii. The new locale is the firm’s first office on the island and the 23rd franchise among its robust network of offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The Maui office will be led by acclaimed luxury real estate agents and managing partners, Yvienne and Gerrit Peterson.
REAL ESTATE
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston real estate market improves in August, HAR reports

The month of August brought an increase in sales volumes throughout the metro area, according to new data from the Houston Association of Realtors. Over the past year, Houston enjoyed a 13-month long run of improved sales which ended, suddenly, in July 2021 coming off the record-highs of June. But now, the July slump appears to have been an anomaly. August saw growth in not only sales but available inventory, which had been rocked by supply-chain issues stemming from ongoing pandemic.
HOUSTON, TX
royalexaminer.com

Residential real estate contributed nearly $52 billion to the state’s economy in 2020

Virginia REALTORS® has published a new study conducted in partnership with George Mason University, quantifying the economic impacts of Virginia’s housing industry and demonstrating the vital role the housing sector played during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession. Throughout 2020, Virginia’s housing industry was incredibly resilient, even as other parts...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
santivachronicle.com

Kingfisher Real Estate Announces New Agent

Kingfisher Real Estate announced Sue Plein as its newest sales associate. Originally from Illinois, Plein and her family relocated to Southwest Florida in 1979. Plein worked in the mortgage industry for many years and was instrumental as a mortgage broker in lending for the construction and development of South Seas Plantation, Captiva Island, along with the beaches of Fort Myers Beach, Vanderbilt and Naples.
REAL ESTATE
WSOC Charlotte

Rounding up Charlotte’s newest residential real estate projects

CHARLOTTE — More multifamily development took shape across the Charlotte area in August. Among the latest apartment projects to get underway in Charlotte is Solis Midtown, which will bring 328 units and a third phase to a larger mixed-use development off Kenilworth Avenue. In the University area, site work is underway on a 300-unit development off IBM Drive.
CHARLOTTE, NC
sandiegodowntownnews.com

Gregg Neuman celebrates $3 billion in deals, 40 years in real estate

Longtime real estate agent Gregg Neuman recently celebrated two milestones in his storied career: being an agent for 40 years and passing $3 billion total in home sales. He has been in the business so long that he has helped three generations in the same family buy or sell homes. Editor Kendra Sitton spoke with Neuman about how he got started and where he is going.
SAN DIEGO, CA
bizjournals

List analysis: Industrial sector driving commercial real estate in Wichita

While there remains some cautiousness as to the impact of the pandemic this fall, commercial brokerage leaders in Wichita say there are increasingly positive signs that activity will remain strong heading into 2022. One area especially driving that activity continues to be industrial, highlighted by Amazon’s big entrance to the...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy