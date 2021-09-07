CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CIBT Recognized in Various Top 100 Lists by Business in Vancouver Newspaper

 8 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ('CIBT' or the 'Company') is pleased to report that the Company is named one of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in British Columbia in the August 30th, 2021 issue of the Business in Vancouver ('BIV') newspaper. The Company was also named one of the Top 100 Public Companies in British Columbia in the August 2021 edition of BIV's Book of Lists magazine. Additionally, the Company's acquisition of two residential rental buildings, branded as GEC® Marine Gateway ('MC2'), is ranked one of the Biggest Real Estate Deals of 2020 in the August 2021 edition of the Book of Lists magazine.

#Corporate Housing#Cibt Education Group Inc#Mbaif#Company#Biv#Book Of Lists#Gec#Marine Gateway#British#Sprott Shaw College#Global Holdings#Irix Design Group Inc#Irix Design#President Ceo
