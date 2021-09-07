Letter: Too many TV news outlets ignored the flooding in New York City

The biggest failure of the national news media in my lifetime occurred this morning (Sept. 2). Every major news outlet in New York City – except CNN – ignored the catastrophic 8-10 inches of rain and subsequent flooding that devastated the region. All of the network morning shows ignored the flood that caused cars and trucks to be abandoned, people drowned in their basements, a tornado that ripped through New Jersey, subways turned into rivers, and yet, the “Today Show,” “Good Morning America” and CBS News didn’t mention the catastrophe that was unfolding outside their studios and throughout the region.