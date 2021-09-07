4-Acetylpyridine Market Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2031

The Global Electronic Toll Collection Market held USD 9331.8 million in 2020 and is to grow with a CAGR of 10.7% during forecast period. Manual operations for the toll collection process is been performed which is time consuming and causes a traffic delay at toll booths during dash hours. This process is more liable to errors and is also considerably slower than automated methods. This factor has given birth to electronic toll collection (ETC) system, which rapidly eliminates the manual operations by toll payers and receivers. These systems consist of sophisticated cameras and sensors to capture an image of vehicle’s registration plate and also use wireless communication to automatically collect the correct toll. The market is expected to propel towards a strong growth rate in the upcoming period. In addition, the presence of a large number of highways with high traffic is fueling the need for better traffic management solutions. Far Eastern ETC Company successfully brings off the Build Operate Transfer (BOT) project for ITS traffic management; it turns the traditional highway toll collection system into an integrated intelligent ETC system for mobility management.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO