Fabled Hits Supergene Quartz Breccia Over 1.35 Meters Grading 689.56 g/t Ag Eq

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ('Fabled' or the 'Company') (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announce additional results from underground diamond drilling of the 1,200 meter underground drill program at the 'Santa Maria' Property in Parral, Mexico, see Figure 1. Figure 1 - Longitudinal...

Comments / 0

dallassun.com

Fiore Gold Files Amended Pan Mine Technical Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF)(FSE:2FO) ('Fiore' or the 'Company') announces the filing of an amended technical report entitled 'NI 43-101 Updated Technical Report on Resources and Reserves, Pan Gold Project White Pine County, Nevada' dated September 8, 2021 (the 'Technical Report'). The revisions in the amended report focused on clarifications to address specific comments from the BCSC as part of a technical disclosure review and did not lead to any changes in the statement of resources, reserves or economics, nor in the conclusions and recommendations. The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at fioregold.com.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Viva Gold Drills 22.9 Meters at 1.5 g/t, Including 4.6 Meters at 6.2 g/t, on a Significant Step-Out Drill Hole at its Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-V:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the 'Company' or 'Viva') is pleased to announce strongly positive results on the first hole of its 2021 reverse circulation ('RC') drill program announced on July 12, 2021. Hole TG 2101 was drilled as a 90-meters step-out...
NEVADA STATE
dallassun.com

Snipp Interactive Secures EUR 200,000+ Contract with Leading Pan European Luxury Pet Supplier; Reports Year To Date International Revenues of over USD $1.5MM for The First Time In Three Years

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has recently secured a EUR 200,000+ contract for the Company's SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement) Platform with a leading Italian luxury ecommerce retailer. The Client is a subsidiary of a seventy-year-old leading European retail development group with a retail presence in over 25 European countries. The group is also eying expansion into North America and Asia of its luxury pet brands and will leverage Snipp's technology to create a unified platform to facilitate its expansion by gathering unique zero- and first-party data to create a more personalized relationship with its customers globally.
PETS
dallassun.com

Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's Gaspard Nord Property

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ('Northern Superior' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SUP) is pleased to announce that it entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Kintavar Exploration Inc.'s (TSXV:KTR) Gaspard Nord mineral property. Located in the Chapais- Chibougamau gold- copper camp, the Gaspard Nord property ties onto the northern part of Northern Superior's large, 100% owned Lac Surprise mineral property (Figure 1).
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Schema Precast System Replaces Steel with Basanite Industries' BasaFlex(TM) Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Basanite Industries, (OTCQB:BASA) announces that following completion of successful testing and field trials, Schema Precast Systems (SPS), has selected BasaFlex™ basalt fiber reinforced polymer (BFRP) rebar to replace the traditional steel reinforcement used in SPS' Patented Retaining Wall System Panels.
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Granite Creek Copper Launches Phase 3 of 2021 Drill Program at Carmacks Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ('Granite Creek' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the successful completion of Phase 2 of its 2021 drilling program, consisting of 20 holes of reverse circulation ('RC') drilling on Zones 2, 5 and 12 at the Carmacks deposit, as well as step-out drilling at Zone A in the Carmacks North target area. The Company has now launched the third and final phase of the 2021 drill campaign, returning to Zone 2000S at the Carmacks deposit to complete offsets of hole CRM21-011 where the Company intercepted a 105.52-meter interval of copper sulphide mineralization grading 1.18% CuEq (0.96% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 0.18 g/t Au, and 4.06 g/t Ag), including a high-grade intercept of 2.55% CuEq (2.17% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 0.36 g/t Au and 9.13 g/t Ag) over 21.22 meters (see news release dated August 24, 2021). The goal of Phase 3 is to continue to expand known resources and confirm the geometry in Zone 2000S to support the development of a mine plan for the sulphide portion of the deposit now underway by Sedgman and Mining Plus.
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Silver Spruce Completes Due Diligence and Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with two parties (the 'Vendors') to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn, (the 'Property' or the 'Properties') located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project.
BUSINESS
investorideas.com

Breaking Mining Stock News: Fortune Bay (TSXV: $FOR.V) Intersects 8.00 G/T Gold Over 12 Metres In Initial Step-out Holes At Box, Goldfields Project

HALIFAX, NS - September 14, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, Frankfurt:5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce gold assay results for the first three step-out drill holes completed at the Box gold deposit ("Box"), located on the Company's Goldfields Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1). The drill holes are part of the ongoing Phase 1 resource expansion program which is expected to include approximately 5,000 metres of drilling.
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Critical Elements and Lomiko Metals identify Bourier project lithium targets and report discoveries using GoldSpot Discoveries' Artificial Intelligence methods

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.'s proprietary approach of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and geological interpretation highlight lithium potential at Bourier claims within the Nemiscau greenstone belt;. A total of 15 high to moderate prospectivity lithium targets have been identified;. Preliminary Summer 2021 field exploration results have revealed the discovery of five (5) new...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Marvel Acquires Additional Ground at Victoria Lake - Contiguous to Marathon Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(MARVF:OTCQB); ('Marvel' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of an additional 53 mining claims totaling 1,325 hectares of land to add to the Company's existing land position on its Victoria Lake Gold Project. The claims were acquired through an option agreement with a vendor and increases Marvel's land holdings in the area to 7,650 hectares. This new acquisition is located along the Exploits Subzone and covers a large highly prospective structural zone proximal to the Valentine Lake Shear Zone which hosts Marathon Gold's (MOZ) Valentine Gold Project with resources of 4M oz. of gold (www.marathon-gold.com) (Figure 1).
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Fabled Continues To Intercept Gold Bearing Sheeted Vein Structure, Intensity and Grade Increases With Depth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ('Fabled' or the 'Company') (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,200 meter drill program on the 'Santa Maria' Property in Parral, Mexico. Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, 'We are pleased...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

MAS Gold Corp. To Acquire a 100% Interest in the Former Producing Contact Lake Gold Mine La Ronge Greenstone Belt, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / MAS Gold Corp. ('MAS Gold' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MAS) has entered into an agreement (the 'Agreement') with the Government of Saskatchewan (the 'Province') to acquire a 100% interest in approximately 463 hectares (the 'Contact Lake Property'), including the former producing Contact Lake Gold Mine operated from 1994 to 1997 by Cameco Corporation in the highly prospective La Ronge Greenstone Belt of Saskatchewan.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Talisker Intersects 27.71g/t Au over 0.9m within 12.46g/t Au over 2.2m at Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (' Talisker ' or the ' Company ') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF ) is pleased to announce results from drill hole SB-2021-16A at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Five diamond drill rigs are currently drilling at Bralorne with a total of 55,500 metres consisting of 95 holes of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre drill program being completed. A total of 77,680 metres (131 holes) have been drilled by Talisker since the Company initiated drilling at the project in February 2020. Twenty-six holes consisting of 11,987 samples are currently at the assay laboratory and are expected to be received by the Company shortly.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

P2 Gold Intersects 1.15 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 140 Meters at Gabbs

P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports results from the first two holes of Phase One drilling at the Sullivan Zone of its Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada. “The first two holes have confirmed our understanding of Gabbs’ potential,” commented Joe Ovsenek, President and...
METAL MINING
birminghamnews.net

Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the Tepic Project, Nayarit, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. ('Sierra Madre' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the completion of its confirmation drilling program at the Tepic project in the State of Nayarit, Mexico. The program comprised 21 Reverse Circulation ('RC') drill holes totaling 2,136 meters.
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gold Terra Intersects 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres within Wider Zone of 5.22 g/t over 17.86 metres in Hole GTCM21-14 at High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, along Campbell Shear Structure, South of Con Mine, NWT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for the first hole drilled on the 10,000 metre Phase 2 drilling program at the Company's optioned property from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited (the 'Newmont Option') adjacent to its Yellowknife City Gold Project ('YCG'), NWT. Hole GTCM21 -14 intersected 5.22 g/t over 17.86 metres including 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres in a very strongly altered and sericitized sheared portion of the Campbell Shear.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Talisker Intersects 1 g/t Au over 116.25m within 0.56 g/t over 441.2m Confirming 1,100m Continuous Vertical Panel at Pioneer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (' Talisker ' or the ' Company ') ( TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF ) is pleased to announce results from drill holes SB-2021-048 and SB2021-055 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. These holes are the fourth and fifth holes drilled by Talisker this year in the recently discovered bulk-tonnage mineralization at Pioneer, located 2 kilometres to the south-east of the Bralorne township. Talisker continues to drill high grade vein resource at Bralorne.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Chakana Reports Significant Intercepts at Soledad, Peru Including 46m of 5.64% Copper, 592.9 g/t Silver, and 0.36 g/t Gold Provides Update on Resource Drilling

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Resource definition holes at Breccia Pipe 1 ("Bx 1") completed; 62 drill holes totalling 17,936m. A total of 259 diamond core holes completed on the Soledad project to date for 60,225m. Additional resource definition drill results pending...
METAL MINING

