Wright starts testing crucial high-power electric aviation motor component

German renewable energy company Enertrag and electrolysis manufacturer Sunfire have signed a cooperation agreement for the realization of an electrolysis test field in Prenzlau, Germany. “Various electrolysers with a total capacity of up to 15 MW are to be built, tested and operated. Among them is a pressurized alkali electrolyser of the new generation S+, which Sunfire will deliver for the first time in the order of 10 MW,” the companies said in a note released Wednesday. In addition, the first hydrogen filling station in the Uckermark region of northeastern Germany is being built at the Prenzlau site, which will be supplied with the green hydrogen produced on site. Enertrag will connect the hydrogen center directly to the Uckermark combined power plant, which has a renewable generation capacity of more than 600 MW. “The green hydrogen is to be used for the mobility sector and in particular for local public transport in the region,” the companies added. “Enertrag will be responsible for marketing the produced hydrogen, which can also be supplied to customers by means of trailers.” Due to an increased power density, the new system is expected to record an improved efficiency compared to the previous generation. “It is important for us to produce our green hydrogen from regionally generated, renewable electricity, thus relieving the burden on the electricity grids and making good use of surplus electricity,” said Manuela Blaicher, head of Enertrag's Power-to-X division. Blaicher recently joined the company from Deutsche Bahn. She previously worked at Engie Deutschland and Boston Consulting Group. Enertrag and Sunfire are already collaborating on other projects, including in the cement sector. Sunfire in 2014 opened what is reportedly the world’s first power-to-liquid demonstration plant in Dresden, where it produces renewable e-fuels such as diesel, naphtha, and waxes.

