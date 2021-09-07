CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright starts testing crucial high-power electric aviation motor component

In association with Singapore Airshow
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS-based propulsion technology specialist Wright Electric has begun testing a 2MW electric powertrain to support development of a zero-emission aircraft. The company describes the measure as a “key milestone” for its Wright 1 single-aisle aircraft programme, a proposal over which it is co-operating with UK budget carrier EasyJet. Wright Electric...

