Brian Eno, Max Richter And More Confirmed For Cardiff’s Festival Of Voice 2021

Among the latest additions to the programme is the line-up of guest vocalists for the opening-night gala Jazz Voice (12 Nov, Royal Festival Hall) which will include Ayanna Witter-Johnson, Aynur, Ego Ella May, Georgia Cécile, and Sachal Vasandani with a special appearance by US alto saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin who will also perform some spoken word pieces during the concert, with more guests to be confirmed soon. This show is part of the EFG Elements Series, which also includes concerts by the stellar of duo Dave Holland & John Scofield (14 Nov, Cadogan Hall) that now has an extra 4pm matinee show due to demand for tickets;and Tomorrow’s Warriors' sumptuous celebration of the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On from the Nu Civilisation Orchestra (18 Nov, Queen Elizabeth Hall) and the high-energy pairing of Cuban pianist Omar Sosa and African kora master Seckou Keita (19 Nov, QEH).
