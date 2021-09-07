CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Eno, Max Richter And More Confirmed For Cardiff’s Festival Of Voice 2021

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Eno, Max Richter and Hot Chip are among the artists who will appear at the Festival of Voice in Cardiff in November. The international arts event, which is usually held biennially at the Wales Millennium Center in Cardiff Bay, is returning this year after its 2020 edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

